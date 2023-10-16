Uptown Dallas Inc. Kicks Off Fall With Its 7th Annual Block Party

As fall and winter bring cooler temperatures, Griggs Park is the place to be for all your mixing and mingling.

From movie nights to happy hours to its annual Uptown Block Party, get ready to mix, mingle and munch in the heart of the city.

One of Dallasites’ favorite fall traditions is always Uptown Dallas Inc.’s annual Block Party. With everyone back in town after summer travels and the alluring promise of fall in the air (even if temperatures are still a bit high), the annual tradition is the perfect way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. And, you never know who you’ll run into.

Each year, Uptown Dallas Inc. seems to continually outdo itself and bring new entertainment, food, and music to the beloved evening. This year was no exception and full of Uptown funk.

On September 28, the 2023 Block Party included a marketplace featuring 30 local businesses and vendors, food, live music, cornhole, airbrush tattoos, and other fun that added to the traditional street festival/block party vibes. The atmosphere was electric as neighbors, friends, coworkers reconnected at the event that had a record number of sponsors and partners. Thanks to Community Beer Co., guests also enjoyed a free brew from one of Dallas’ finest breweries.

And just when attendees thought the event couldn’t get any more dynamic, Le Freak (the greatest disco band in the world) performed as well as The Isaac Hoskins Trio Band. Both played fan favorites and guests were singing along and dancing in the streets.

Uptown Dallas Inc. plans a variety of fun and informative events all year long, including Movies in the Park at Griggs Park, outdoor exercise classes, neighborhood Town Hall meetings, and more. Whether you live, work or play in Uptown, it’s always a good time to enjoy one of the city’s most storied and popular neighborhoods.