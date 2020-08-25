go easy shop
07-31-editorial-33
charlotte pipe
go.easy (3 of 29)
cookbook-3
IMG_7381
go.easy (21 of 29)
recess-bb
01
08

Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.

02
08

A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.

03
08

Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy

04
08

The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy

05
08

"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy

06
08

CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy

07
08

Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.

08
08

CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.

go easy shop
07-31-editorial-33
charlotte pipe
go.easy (3 of 29)
cookbook-3
IMG_7381
go.easy (21 of 29)
recess-bb
Fashion / Wellness

There’s a Cool Place to Shop Women’s Wellness Products in Dallas, Finally

Also CBD, Pipes, Candles, Organic Lube, and More in the Self-Care Sphere

BY // 08.25.20
Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.
A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.
Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy
The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy
"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy
CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy
Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.
CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.
1
8

Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.

2
8

A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.

3
8

Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy

4
8

The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy

5
8

"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy

6
8

CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy

7
8

Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.

8
8

CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.

If you happened to run a quick Google search for “sex toys pandemic” right now, your page would be filled with insights and articles from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and many many more outlets detailing a predictable truth: sales are currently booming.

Swapping “sex toys” for “CBD” yields an understandably similar result. And while — if you know where to look — the Internet is filled with cool corners of women detailing their own quarantine sex trends and therapeutic ways of coping with pandemic-related stress, there’s never been a physical representation of that safe space in Dallas.

Molly Mathias, owner of the well-appointed Magic Hour shop in Bishop Arts, posted that thought to her Instagram Stories earlier this summer and received enough messages to validate her idea.

“My friends and I are super open about sex and therapy and healing, and I’ve found—especially in the Dallas creative community — we’re all pretty open about that, but there wasn’t a designated spot for it,” she tells PaperCity. “I thought, Dallas really needs this.”

Magic Hour “I like the idea of keeping retail experiences separate,” says Mathias of branching out with a new concept. “I think that’s why Magic Hour [pictured] is so successful: we have a really specific retail experience.”

The experienced retailer got a shoppable website and playful Instagram up and running quickly for her new concept, Go Easy, a safe, fem-focused space to shop anxiety-soothing CBD, sexual wellness products, books, candles, smoking accessories, and more. Early brands include Maude (organic lube and condoms), EBI postpartum products, Rosebud CBD, Corpus natural deodorant, Salt & Stone’s hyaluronic acid-infused sunscreen, and Laundry Day pipes. So far, CBD tinctures have been the most popular item.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON

“We’ll eventually have vibrators, too. It will be the whole sphere of self-care,” Mathias says. “Similar to Goop, but more accessible. I really want to make it a place where, if you’re looking for something for yourself, there will be something for you.”

The shop won’t be digital-only for long though. Go Easy will be popping up IRL as soon as this weekend (11am to 5pm from Friday through Sunday at the welcoming Fount Board & Table in Uptown), and Mathias is actively looking for permanent brick-and-mortar locations.

“I just want it to be a really welcoming space where you don’t feel weird about going to buy CBD, or a pipe, or lube. I don’t want anyone to feel weird about that,” Mathias says. “Especially now. The CBD world is so big. And there are so many product offerings for literally every little problem.”

A physical space could also mean workshops with experts on therapy, CBD, orgasms, and journaling — whatever self-care might mean to Dallas shoppers. “There are so many topics we need to be covering,” Mathias adds.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
2727 Kirby Drive
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive
11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11752 Cawdor Way
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
5819 Indian Trail
Indian Trail
FOR SALE

5819 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5819 Indian Trail
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village, TX

$1,798,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X