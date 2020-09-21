Electric Tequila Party in River Oaks District Shows Chic Houstonians Aren’t Afraid to Have Fun

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Kiki Dikmen Javier Loya Reggie Johnson (2 time world champion) and the s…
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
01
17

Cuerdas Sucias

02
17

Models from J&D Entertainment hand out swag bags to departing guests.

03
17

Cuerdas Sucias musician, Kiki Dikmen , two-weight world champion boxer Reggie Johnson and Javier Loya in a party mood celebrating the first anniversary of Veneno Tequila.

04
17

Abraham Romero from Armandos, and Karina Romero and Isabel Hernandez from A’bouzy

05
17

Ronel Golden, Schuyler Evans, Fay Zakhem

06
17

The Veneno Rita

07
17

Javier & Lucinda Loya

08
17

Shawn Lynch & Jentry Kelley

09
17

Julie Mann & Stephen Skelton

10
17

Livi Mai, Blaine Ochao, Veronica Jones

11
17

Nathalie Kosman, Escarle Silva and Rosmary Vinet

12
17

Cuerdas Sucias

13
17

Models from J&D Entertainment and Lady D snake handler spice up the Veneno Tequila first anniversary party at Toulouse Cafe & Bar.

14
17

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District

15
17

Veneno founders Javier Loya and Kiki Dikmen

16
17

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District

17
17

The Veneno bus splashed with the award-winning logo of the tequila brand.

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Kiki Dikmen Javier Loya Reggie Johnson (2 time world champion) and the s…
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Society / Featured Parties

Electric Tequila Party in River Oaks District Shows Chic Houstonians Aren’t Afraid to Have Fun

COVID-19 Changes Do Not Make This Veneno Tequila Bash Any Less Lively

BY // 09.21.20
Cuerdas Sucias
Models from J&D Entertainment hand out swag bags to departing guests.
Cuerdas Sucias musician, Kiki Dikmen , two-weight world champion boxer Reggie Johnson and Javier Loya in a party mood celebrating the first anniversary of Veneno Tequila.
Abraham Romero from Armandos, and Karina Romero and Isabel Hernandez from A’bouzy
Ronel Golden, Schuyler Evans, Fay Zakhem
The Veneno Rita
Javier & Lucinda Loya
Shawn Lynch & Jentry Kelley
Julie Mann & Stephen Skelton
Livi Mai, Blaine Ochao, Veronica Jones
Nathalie Kosman, Escarle Silva and Rosmary Vinet
Cuerdas Sucias
Models from J&D Entertainment and Lady D snake handler spice up the Veneno Tequila first anniversary party at Toulouse Cafe & Bar.
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District
Veneno founders Javier Loya and Kiki Dikmen
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District
The Veneno bus splashed with the award-winning logo of the tequila brand.
1
17

Cuerdas Sucias

2
17

Models from J&D Entertainment hand out swag bags to departing guests.

3
17

Cuerdas Sucias musician, Kiki Dikmen , two-weight world champion boxer Reggie Johnson and Javier Loya in a party mood celebrating the first anniversary of Veneno Tequila.

4
17

Abraham Romero from Armandos, and Karina Romero and Isabel Hernandez from A’bouzy

5
17

Ronel Golden, Schuyler Evans, Fay Zakhem

6
17

The Veneno Rita

7
17

Javier & Lucinda Loya

8
17

Shawn Lynch & Jentry Kelley

9
17

Julie Mann & Stephen Skelton

10
17

Livi Mai, Blaine Ochao, Veronica Jones

11
17

Nathalie Kosman, Escarle Silva and Rosmary Vinet

12
17

Cuerdas Sucias

13
17

Models from J&D Entertainment and Lady D snake handler spice up the Veneno Tequila first anniversary party at Toulouse Cafe & Bar.

14
17

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District

15
17

Veneno founders Javier Loya and Kiki Dikmen

16
17

Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District

17
17

The Veneno bus splashed with the award-winning logo of the tequila brand.

When the chic clutch of Houstonians who are investors in Veneno Tequila celebrated the brand’s launch last year, the party was so over the top that it remained the talk of the town for months. The first anniversary bash held recently at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District was different. COVID-19 had intervened.

Rather than last year’s 550 celebrants, 100 beau monde, dressed in the requisite all-white attire, partygoers took over the Paris-inspired restaurant and its oak shaded patio. Replicating the seductive level of 2019, a bevy of buxom models in slinky, low cut Veneno dresses paraded through the throng while drop dead gorgeous guests did their part as well.

In place of last year’s food stations, this party included a multi-course seated dinner. Add to the menu a variety of yummy original tequila cocktails including the Veneno Rita — tangerine juice, lime juice and vanilla essence. Earlier this year, Veneno’s seven-year extra añjeo earned a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

No worries about the subduing influence of COVID fears and masks, with the highly-praised Veneno single estate blanco and extra añjeo flowing, the party atmosphere accelerated as the cocktails and shots were poured. The lyrical and upbeat sounds of the recently formed Cuerdas Sucias filled the patio with music perfectly suited for a tequila party. And the Houston hosts loved it.

“Veneno is built by a diverse group of Houston entrepreneurs,” says co-founder Kiki Dikmen. “We hope everyone recognizes how much passion we have in our tequila and sharing with our hometown first.”

Joining Dikmen in Veneno ownership are co-founder Javier Loya and wife Lucinda, Scott and Katie Arnoldy, Todd Blue, Bruce Eames and Sunday Riley, Clinton Farmer, Evan Greenberg, Hugo Guerrero, Dr. Toby Hamilton, James and Kathy Lehne, Raul Marquez, Rick Perez, Bill Perkins, Dylan and Jordan Seff, Bruce Smith, Nick Stefanakis, Rafael and Felicia Stone, John and Andrea Young, and Sean and Shelley Wright.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Kiki Dikmen Javier Loya Reggie Johnson (2 time world champion) and the s…
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
Veneno Tequila 1st anniversary at Toulouse
The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X