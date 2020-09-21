Electric Tequila Party in River Oaks District Shows Chic Houstonians Aren’t Afraid to Have Fun

Models from J&D Entertainment and Lady D snake handler spice up the Veneno Tequila first anniversary party at Toulouse Cafe & Bar.

When the chic clutch of Houstonians who are investors in Veneno Tequila celebrated the brand’s launch last year, the party was so over the top that it remained the talk of the town for months. The first anniversary bash held recently at Toulouse Cafe & Bar in River Oaks District was different. COVID-19 had intervened.

Rather than last year’s 550 celebrants, 100 beau monde, dressed in the requisite all-white attire, partygoers took over the Paris-inspired restaurant and its oak shaded patio. Replicating the seductive level of 2019, a bevy of buxom models in slinky, low cut Veneno dresses paraded through the throng while drop dead gorgeous guests did their part as well.

In place of last year’s food stations, this party included a multi-course seated dinner. Add to the menu a variety of yummy original tequila cocktails including the Veneno Rita — tangerine juice, lime juice and vanilla essence. Earlier this year, Veneno’s seven-year extra añjeo earned a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

No worries about the subduing influence of COVID fears and masks, with the highly-praised Veneno single estate blanco and extra añjeo flowing, the party atmosphere accelerated as the cocktails and shots were poured. The lyrical and upbeat sounds of the recently formed Cuerdas Sucias filled the patio with music perfectly suited for a tequila party. And the Houston hosts loved it.

“Veneno is built by a diverse group of Houston entrepreneurs,” says co-founder Kiki Dikmen. “We hope everyone recognizes how much passion we have in our tequila and sharing with our hometown first.”

Joining Dikmen in Veneno ownership are co-founder Javier Loya and wife Lucinda, Scott and Katie Arnoldy, Todd Blue, Bruce Eames and Sunday Riley, Clinton Farmer, Evan Greenberg, Hugo Guerrero, Dr. Toby Hamilton, James and Kathy Lehne, Raul Marquez, Rick Perez, Bill Perkins, Dylan and Jordan Seff, Bruce Smith, Nick Stefanakis, Rafael and Felicia Stone, John and Andrea Young, and Sean and Shelley Wright.