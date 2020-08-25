The Virtual Gala — No Gowns, No Dazzle and Thoughts of Little Fun — How Two Houston Nonprofits are Meeting the Challenge

Gary & Elizabeth Petersen with Alice & Keith Mosing at the Memorial Hermann Gala in 2013. The Petersens chair and the Mosings are honorees at the 2020 gala this Saturday.

Our ballgowns hang limply in the closet and our Judith Leiber minaudieres haven’t seen daylight since March. Gents’ tuxedos are accumulating dust. And there is no immediate end in sight for the termination of our beloved, gilded charitable fundraisers. Thank you, COVID-19. Yet, two of Houston’s most notable nonprofits are facing the challenge with determined creativity.

Virtual programs and small dinner parties with swank catering at private homes are the path that Memorial Hermann Foundation and the Houston Symphony have chosen for the fall fundraisers.

Originally planned for last April, the Memorial Hermann Circle of Life Gala reboots this Saturday with a pre-show introduction followed by a 30-minute program that is sure to capture the attention of supporters. It will feature real patient and physician stories recognizing the life changing impact of Memorial Hermann Adult and Pediatric Heart and Vascular Services, beneficiary of the night’s proceeds

The pre-taped program, as with each of the Circle of Life Galas, will include remarks from Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender, and Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson. Gary Petersen, who co-chairs the evening with Elizabeth Petersen, will present the tribute to honorees Alice and Keith Mosing. (Coincidentally, in 2013 the Mosings chaired the gala that honored the Petersens.)

What would a gala be without musical entertainment? This night will include an invocation by Veritas and a performance by the Ernest Walker Singers featuring Grammy-nominated Tamar Davis and Gene Moore.

Dining In

There may be no ballroom or lavishly-decorated tent in which to celebrate the evening but there will be delicious repasts for key supporters. Let’s begin at the top tier of donors. Those who contribute $25,000 or more will receive a custom cooler tote bag brimming with cheese, charcuterie, wine and special treats from Central Market a day or two before the event. This same thank you will be delivered to other sponsors and donors.

On the big day before the program, dinner and wine will be delivered from Houston’s fine dining mecca, Tony’s. The gourmet three-course feast includes Carciofi Romani salad with long stem Roman artichoke, pesto vinaigrette, Vallone olive oil, parmigiana reggiano, with mint; Prime Filet Mignon with sauce bordelaise, grilled asparagus, and risotto primavera; and for dessert Tony’s famous Tuxedo Cake of Valrhona chocolate, mascarpone and heath crunch as well as II Sogno Di Limone, a tart lemon confit with crisp meringue served on a gluten free sablé cookie. Donors will receive a freshly-baked Tony’s baguette, assorted biscotti and a bottle of the dreamy Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tony Vallone at his namesake Houston restaurant. (Photo by Jay Tovar)

The Houston Symphony Opening Night

Typically a grand gala evening with patrons in black-tie enjoying a concert in Jones Hall headlined by a celebrated musician followed by glam dinner in a nearby venue, the symphony will open its season on September 12 with a significantly scaled-down fundraiser. But there will be a Jones Hall concert for ticket holders and dinner will be served — at home.

Actually, 75 lead Houston Symphony donors (social distancing in play) will be able to attend the Jones Hall concert, which will be available to other supporters virtually. Among those attending the concert are Opening Night chairs Sippi and Ajay Khurana. The program has been reduced to an hour with no intermission and with musical selections based on a limited number of musicians on stage at any given time. Dinner will be delivered to supporters’ homes from City Kitchen.

Itzhak Perlman was originally scheduled to headline the concert, but he is unable to join the abbreviated program. Heading the live on-stage performance will be Houston Symphony concert master acclaimed violinist Yoonshin Song, and symphony conducting fellow Yue Bao.

The “Star Spangled Banner” will, as is tradition, lead off the program which will be followed by a Jessie Montgomery piece called “Banner,” which is based on themes from the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” and is for string quartet and string orchestra. Aside from that solo string quartet there will be quite a few solos and small ensembles with pieces by Vivaldi, Ravel, Jennifer Higdon and more.

Dinner is served

Those who purchased tickets to view the concert will receive a City Kitchen cheese and charcuterie tray. Table buyers get the full works from the vaunted caterer starting with the first course — Insalata di Mare, jumbo lump crab, scallops, calamari, sweet peppers, capers and basil.

For the entree, table buyers will feast on Prime Aged Beef Tenderloin Tagliata with aged balsamic reduction and heirloom cherry tomato confit; Broccolini with red chile and prosecco mignonette; Poaches Shrimp than Tree Celery Salad with charred lemon coulis, farro with radicchio, pine nuts, fennel, and scallions; and cumin seed flatbread with sea salt.

The grand finale will be chocolate truffles, coconut macaroons and lemon bars.