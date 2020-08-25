Fort Worth’s Mule Alley Adds Serious Biscuit Power and Throws a Jam — The Stockyards are a Street Party

You’re going to start hearing a lot more about Mule Alley, the $175 million redevelopment project breathing new life into the storied Fort Worth Stockyards. As new restaurants and stores continue to open at a rapid clip, Mule Alley has more and more to bray about.

The revitalized shopping and dining destination is hosting a Mule Alley Celebration this weekend (Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 from 4 pm to 8 pm. The open air event will feature live music acts and show off Mule Alley‘s newest offerings.

The Biscuit Bar is set to become the newest Mule Alley restaurant when it opens this Wednesday, August 26. It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, at 122 E. Exchange. This weekend’s Mule Alley Celebration is being called Biscuits & Jams in honor of The Biscuit Bar’s opening.

This is the fifth location of The Biscuit Bar, which features scratch-made biscuits crowned with a variety of sweet and savory toppings, and a full coffee bar with everything from cocktails to kombucha tea. Normal hours for The Biscuit Bar will be Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 10 pm.

Second Rodeo Brewing Company is still expected to open in 2020, Amanda Boso tells PaperCity Fort Worth. Boso is co-owner of the Truck Yard concepts and Brain Storm Shelter development group behind Second Rodeo.

Sarah Castillo’s next venue, Side Saddle Saloon, is also still coming to Mule Alley. Castillo owns the Taco Heads restaurants as well as Tinie’s Mexican. Side Saddle Saloon is scheduled to debut this September.

Provender Hall, the newest offing by Fort Worth chef Marcus Paslay opened this summer — on July 4 no less. His menu is Southern meets Southwestern, and the space is rustic reimagined.

Cowtown Winery made the move from Grapevine to Mule Alley.

Cowtown Winery officially opened on August 15 at 128 E Exchange #610, with seating for 18 at full capacity. The winery moved from its original location in Grapevine to be a part of the mix in Mule Alley. The winery will be serving wines by the glass, along will an array of frozen daiquiris, pina coladas and margaritas. Gourmet cheese and meat boards are available to go as well.

Lucchese Boot Maker rode into town recently as well. Joining other high end western wear and boot makers like M. L. Leddy’s and the new Tecovas store, which are both situated just a few blocks down Main Street. Lucchese carries an elite line of boots, belts, luggage and accessories for well-healed cattle barons.

No wonder why Mule Alley is throwing a party in these coronavirus times.

Mule Alley will transform this weekend into an outdoor music festival (pedestrian only, and socially distanced of course), featuring local Fort Worth musicians performing while diners enjoy biscuits, tots and taps from The Biscuit Bar. Event drink specials will include $5 cocktails, as well as wine and beer on tap and $3 domestic beers.

It turns out, Mule Alley is ready for its closeup.