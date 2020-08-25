The Biscuit Bar Mule Alley
Cowtown Winery open
Lucchese Boot Company
provender hall oysters and a schooner
01
04

The Biscuit Bar opens Wednesday in Mule Alley.

02
04

Cowtown Winery made the move from Grapevine to Mule Alley.

03
04

Lucchese Boot Company adds high end Western wear to Stockyards.

04
04

Provender Hall oysters on the half shell with an ice cold schooner.

The Biscuit Bar Mule Alley
Cowtown Winery open
Lucchese Boot Company
provender hall oysters and a schooner
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Mule Alley Adds Serious Biscuit Power and Throws a Jam — The Stockyards are a Street Party

North Texas' Hottest New Destination?

BY // 08.25.20
The Biscuit Bar opens Wednesday in Mule Alley.
Cowtown Winery made the move from Grapevine to Mule Alley.
Lucchese Boot Company adds high end Western wear to Stockyards.
Provender Hall oysters on the half shell with an ice cold schooner.
1
4

The Biscuit Bar opens Wednesday in Mule Alley.

2
4

Cowtown Winery made the move from Grapevine to Mule Alley.

3
4

Lucchese Boot Company adds high end Western wear to Stockyards.

4
4

Provender Hall oysters on the half shell with an ice cold schooner.

You’re going to start hearing a lot more about Mule Alley, the $175 million redevelopment project breathing new life into the storied Fort Worth Stockyards. As new restaurants and stores continue to open at a rapid clip, Mule Alley has more and more to bray about.

The revitalized shopping and dining destination is hosting a Mule Alley Celebration this weekend (Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 from 4 pm to 8 pm. The open air event will feature live music acts and show off Mule Alley‘s newest offerings.

The Biscuit Bar is set to become the newest Mule Alley restaurant when it  opens this Wednesday, August 26. It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, at 122 E. Exchange. This weekend’s Mule Alley Celebration is being called Biscuits & Jams in honor of The Biscuit Bar’s opening.

This is the fifth location of The Biscuit Bar, which features scratch-made biscuits crowned with a variety of sweet and savory toppings, and a full coffee bar with everything from cocktails to kombucha tea. Normal hours for The Biscuit Bar will be Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 10 pm.

Second Rodeo Brewing Company is still expected to open in 2020, Amanda Boso tells PaperCity Fort Worth. Boso is co-owner of the Truck Yard concepts and Brain Storm Shelter development group behind Second Rodeo.

Sarah Castillo’s next venue, Side Saddle Saloon, is also still coming to Mule Alley. Castillo owns the Taco Heads restaurants as well as Tinie’s Mexican. Side Saddle Saloon is scheduled to debut this September.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS

Provender Hall, the newest offing by Fort Worth chef Marcus Paslay opened this summer — on July 4 no less. His menu is Southern meets Southwestern, and the space is rustic reimagined.

Cowtown Winery made the move from Grapevine to Mule Alley.

Cowtown Winery officially opened on August 15 at 128 E Exchange #610, with seating for 18 at full capacity. The winery moved from its original location in Grapevine to be a part of the mix in Mule Alley. The winery will be serving wines by the glass, along will an array of frozen daiquiris, pina coladas and margaritas. Gourmet cheese and meat boards are available to go as well.

Lucchese Boot Maker rode into town recently as well. Joining other high end western wear and boot makers like M. L. Leddy’s and the new Tecovas store, which are both situated just a few blocks down Main Street. Lucchese carries an elite line of boots, belts, luggage and accessories for well-healed cattle barons.

Lucchese Boot Company adds high end Western wear to Stockyards.

No wonder why Mule Alley is throwing a party in these coronavirus times.

Mule Alley will transform this weekend into an outdoor music festival (pedestrian only, and socially distanced of course), featuring local Fort Worth musicians performing while diners enjoy biscuits, tots and taps from The Biscuit Bar. Event drink specials will include $5 cocktails, as well as wine and beer on tap and $3 domestic beers.

It turns out, Mule Alley is ready for its closeup.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5819 Indian Trail
Indian Trail
FOR SALE

5819 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5819 Indian Trail
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2727 Kirby Drive
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive
11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11752 Cawdor Way
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village, TX

$1,798,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X