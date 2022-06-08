Kip Altstaetter, Kristen Perrin, Courtney Anderson, Randy O’Donnell (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Society / The Seen

Houston Nonprofit With a Four Decade History of Helping Those With Disabilities Takes Over River Oaks Country Club

It's Vita Living Day

BY // 06.08.22
photography Anthony Rathbun
What: Vita Living 40th anniversary dinner

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: It came as a grand surprise to the 280 supporters when guest speaker Gabe Cazares, director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities declared it “Vita Living Day” in Houston. The honor was given in recognition of the nonprofit’s four decades of providing services and support for children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). The $170,000 raised will support Vita Living’s operation of 18 group homes in the Houston area and day programs at an activity center as well as provide support for case management across seven counties.

The importance of the fundraising for Vita Living is driven home by the fact that the average age of the residents is more than 50 years old and 65 percent of them have no family. Vita Living currently helps more than 400 children and adults in Houston.

PC Seen: Chairs Kristen and Drew Perrin and Courtney and John Anderson; plus Carol and Alex Gonzalez, Lenny Freedman, Dexter Davis, Clay Melder, Ray Kwan, Brandon Lewis, Chris Mehling, Joe Cooper, Kip Altstaetter, Martha Samuelson, the Reverand Louise Samuelson, Shelby and Justin Everett, and Julia and Dalton Harris. 

