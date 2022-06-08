Houston Nonprofit With a Four Decade History of Helping Those With Disabilities Takes Over River Oaks Country Club
It's Vita Living DayBY Shelby Hodge // 06.08.22
What: Vita Living 40th anniversary dinner
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: It came as a grand surprise to the 280 supporters when guest speaker Gabe Cazares, director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities declared it “Vita Living Day” in Houston. The honor was given in recognition of the nonprofit’s four decades of providing services and support for children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). The $170,000 raised will support Vita Living’s operation of 18 group homes in the Houston area and day programs at an activity center as well as provide support for case management across seven counties.
The importance of the fundraising for Vita Living is driven home by the fact that the average age of the residents is more than 50 years old and 65 percent of them have no family. Vita Living currently helps more than 400 children and adults in Houston.
