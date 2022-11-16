Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Night Packed With Emotional Moments

Betty Hrncir, Mady Kades, Elsie Eckert, honoree Sidney Faust and honoree Cheryl Byington at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: The packed program was highlighted by Paul-David Van Atta‘s interview of America’s Got Talent finalist Christina Rae, who not only shared her story of homelessness, living in a car while pregnant with her son, but also sang “Hero” and the emotional “Gimme Shelter.” The latter song all but shattered the emotions of throng that was gathered to salute the honorees and to raise funds for the mission which provides housing and care for homeless women and their children.

The event, chaired by Elizabeth “Peach” Ray and Susan S. Soussan, raised more than $400,000. They were aided in their efforts by honorary chairs Lilly Andress, Cora Sue Mach and Regina Rogers and corporate chair Michael Sinclair.

In addition to the luncheon funds raised, Mission of Yahweh executive director Richard Hill revealed that funding for the new dorm under construction at the mission had taken an extra leap forward thanks to a $500,000 matching grant from Larry Martin and $100,000 donations from Brigitte and Bashar Kalai and Janelle and Greg Reid.

Key players in the event were emcees Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan and PBS fixture Ernie Manouse, who introduced the lineup of honorees. Those included Warner Roberts, the major force behind the event and the mission, and Bill King who reprised his role as affable auctioneer. Applause applause for Mission of Yahweh Legacy Award recipients Pam and Ron Sterlekar, Lifetime of Substance Award recipient, and Spirit of Substance Award recipient the Reverend Mary Gracely.

Taking bows as Women of Substance honorees were Cheryl Byington, Shauna Clark, Wendy Dawson, Michelle “CC” Ensell, Gayla Gardner, Jennifer Hohman, Carol Linn, Dee Dee Marsh, Dr. Laura Murillo, Barbara Van Postman and Connie Kwan-Wong.

PC Seen: Wallis Marsh, Beth Wolff, Marilu Garza, Tony Gracely, Samantha Kennedy, Duke Ensell, Susan Boggio, Joyce Frassinito, Astrid Van Dyke, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Carol Sawyer, Phyllis Williams, Angie Roberts, Shauna and Morris Rick Clark, Andy Delery, Consetta Jones, and Bobbie Weinstein.