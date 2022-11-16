Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Night Packed With Emotional Moments
America's Got Talent Star Brings Down the HouseBY Shelby Hodge // 11.15.22
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty Hrncir, Mady Kades, Elsie Eckert, honoree Sidney Faust and honoree Cheryl Byington at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs Elizabeth "Peach" Ray, Susan S Soussan at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Auctioneer Bill King, emcee Deborah Duncan, event planner Paul-David Van Atta, emcee Ernie Manouse at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Dee Dee Marsh & Wallis Marsh at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Gayla Gardner, Phyllis Williams, Gardner at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Michelle "C.C." Ensell & Duke Ensell at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce, Jennifer Hohman, Donae Chramosta at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul-David Van Atta, performer Christina Rae at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marilu Garza, Angie Roberts, Warner Roberts, Charity Yarborough Cox at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Nancy Dinerstein, Alissa Maples, Dionne Breen, Andy Delery at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rick Noriega & Dr. Laura Murillo, Shauna & Morris Rick Clark at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tama Lundquist, Warner Roberts, Tena Faust at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sponsor attorney Benny Agosto & Nichole Agosto at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammie Anne Johnson, Jerre Williams Parsons, Leila Perrin, Chris Kase at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki Rizzo, Saula Valente at the Women of Substance luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: The packed program was highlighted by Paul-David Van Atta‘s interview of America’s Got Talent finalist Christina Rae, who not only shared her story of homelessness, living in a car while pregnant with her son, but also sang “Hero” and the emotional “Gimme Shelter.” The latter song all but shattered the emotions of throng that was gathered to salute the honorees and to raise funds for the mission which provides housing and care for homeless women and their children.
The event, chaired by Elizabeth “Peach” Ray and Susan S. Soussan, raised more than $400,000. They were aided in their efforts by honorary chairs Lilly Andress, Cora Sue Mach and Regina Rogers and corporate chair Michael Sinclair.
In addition to the luncheon funds raised, Mission of Yahweh executive director Richard Hill revealed that funding for the new dorm under construction at the mission had taken an extra leap forward thanks to a $500,000 matching grant from Larry Martin and $100,000 donations from Brigitte and Bashar Kalai and Janelle and Greg Reid.
Key players in the event were emcees Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan and PBS fixture Ernie Manouse, who introduced the lineup of honorees. Those included Warner Roberts, the major force behind the event and the mission, and Bill King who reprised his role as affable auctioneer. Applause applause for Mission of Yahweh Legacy Award recipients Pam and Ron Sterlekar, Lifetime of Substance Award recipient, and Spirit of Substance Award recipient the Reverend Mary Gracely.
Taking bows as Women of Substance honorees were Cheryl Byington, Shauna Clark, Wendy Dawson, Michelle “CC” Ensell, Gayla Gardner, Jennifer Hohman, Carol Linn, Dee Dee Marsh, Dr. Laura Murillo, Barbara Van Postman and Connie Kwan-Wong.
PC Seen: Wallis Marsh, Beth Wolff, Marilu Garza, Tony Gracely, Samantha Kennedy, Duke Ensell, Susan Boggio, Joyce Frassinito, Astrid Van Dyke, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Carol Sawyer, Phyllis Williams, Angie Roberts, Shauna and Morris Rick Clark, Andy Delery, Consetta Jones, and Bobbie Weinstein.