A Glittering Opening Night for MOUS Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas

Dallas designers, architects and VIP Texas Design Week Dallas ticket holders raised their glasses to toast Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis at the unveiling of their chic new MOUS showroom on Farrington Street, as well as a first look at the brother and sister duo’s debut Narrative Arc collection of furniture and objects.

Hardly the new kids on the block when it comes to the world of furniture design — their father Arteriors founder Mark Moussa opened his showroom in 1987, and is now a major force in the global furnishings industry. “The collection is the way for us to express the design eye we’ve developed over the years traveling the globe working for Arteriors,” Lewis says.

The 4,000-square-foot space was packed with friends, family and well-wishers, with cucumber ranch waters making the rounds.

PC Seen: Chad Graci in from New Orleans, Laura Kirar, Abbe Fenimore, Luis Araujo, Austin Lewis, Melissa Wallace, Shelby Wagner, Bonnie Lance, Kyle Knight, Brian Russell, Catherine Branch, Denise McGaha, Javier Burkle, Melissa Mittag, Don Moore, Julie Biggers, Chad Graci, Jennifer and Stefan Lloyd, Judith Gonsalves, Karla McKinley, Kate Verner, Tyler Hill, Patricia McLean in from Atlanta, Doniphan Moore, Zoe Bonnette, Mil Bodron, Nicole Bookout, Kristen Fegale, Melissa Mitag, Jessica Davis and Ahmad Abouzanat who both designed rooms in this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, Cecily Waud in from Palm Beach, Michelle Wong, Mark Beneke, Nari and Alex Grause and The Shade Store’s Kara Marmion.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Tribute Goods, and MOUS