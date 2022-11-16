A Glittering Opening Night for MOUS Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas

A Glittering Opening Night for MOUS Showroom — Texas Design Week DallasBY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 11.15.22
Tanner Moussa, Giuseppe Lombardo (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Melanie Lewis, Mackenzie & Austin Lewis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bonnie Lance, Kyle Knight (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Javier Burkle, Chad Graci (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jennifer & Stefan Lloyd (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Meredith Casey, Doniphan Moore, Megan Casey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Judith Gonsalves, Karla McKinley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kara Marmion, Sean House (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kate Verner, Tyler Hill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lloyd Princeton, Zoe Bonnette, Mil Bodron (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Marla Moore, Zach Deutsch, Carol Moore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Matthew Bemis, Cecily Waud (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Megan Wood, Rob Dailey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Michelle Wong, Mark Beneke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nicole Bookout, Kristen Fegale (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Richard Frazier, Laura Kirar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam Masters, Mae Duane (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sean Anderson, Taylor Capocaccia (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Thomas Frierson, Mary Elizabeth McMahn, Shelby Wagner, Niven Morgan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Max Trowbridge, Joshua Rossignol (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vito Cammisano, Faisal Halum, Shannon Johnson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Abbe Fenimore, Luis Araujo (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Don Moore, Julie Biggers (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Glenn Teirlus, Bob Harberson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jessica Davis, Ahmad Abouzanat (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
John Hubble, Marilyn Hubble, Christopher Hubble, Jessica Hipschen(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Katherine Nicholson, Grant Jackson, Patricia McLean (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lauren Yerger, Mary Elizabeth McMahen, Lauren Grayson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Leslie Wilson, Ed Wilson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nari & Alex Grause (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sterling Parker, Ryan DeLaune (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Will Kornegay, Mason Williams, Zach Deutsch (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dallas designers, architects and VIP Texas Design Week Dallas ticket holders raised their glasses to toast Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis at the unveiling of their chic new MOUS showroom on Farrington Street, as well as a first look at the brother and sister duo’s debut Narrative Arc collection of furniture and objects.
Hardly the new kids on the block when it comes to the world of furniture design — their father Arteriors founder Mark Moussa opened his showroom in 1987, and is now a major force in the global furnishings industry. “The collection is the way for us to express the design eye we’ve developed over the years traveling the globe working for Arteriors,” Lewis says.
The 4,000-square-foot space was packed with friends, family and well-wishers, with cucumber ranch waters making the rounds.
PC Seen: Chad Graci in from New Orleans, Laura Kirar, Abbe Fenimore, Luis Araujo, Austin Lewis, Melissa Wallace, Shelby Wagner, Bonnie Lance, Kyle Knight, Brian Russell, Catherine Branch, Denise McGaha, Javier Burkle, Melissa Mittag, Don Moore, Julie Biggers, Chad Graci, Jennifer and Stefan Lloyd, Judith Gonsalves, Karla McKinley, Kate Verner, Tyler Hill, Patricia McLean in from Atlanta, Doniphan Moore, Zoe Bonnette, Mil Bodron, Nicole Bookout, Kristen Fegale, Melissa Mitag, Jessica Davis and Ahmad Abouzanat who both designed rooms in this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, Cecily Waud in from Palm Beach, Michelle Wong, Mark Beneke, Nari and Alex Grause and The Shade Store’s Kara Marmion.
Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Tribute Goods, and MOUS