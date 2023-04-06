Building Homes and Hope — Habitat For Humanity’s $750,000 Night In The Woodlands Is an Emotional Triumph

Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

Raising more than $750,000 for Montgomery County’s Habitat for Humanity, the 2023 Building Hope Gala dubbed “May Every Journey Lead You Home” was a wonderful night of celebration presented by LGI Homes. The event’s co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger and their committee turned The Woodlands Waterway Marriott ballroom into a sparkling elegant space, complete with centerpieces resembling trees with lighted globes sprinkled throughout.

The evening’s emcee and auctioneer Patrick Tully charmingly kept the evening lively. He guided bidders with that charm and wit to place bids on diamond bracelets from Mark Pharo, ranch retreats, spa treatments, generators and golf trips. A pair of diamond stud earrings, donated by Robichau’s Jewelry, was the featured raffle item.

But the most moving moment of the evening came with the introduction of Shelbie Estrada and her 12-year-old son Jayden. Shelbie suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016, and has lived in a series of homes with relatives since her hospital discharge. Shelbie’s father had a connection to Habitat through work he had done on homes in the past, and encouraged her to apply for a home through Habitat for Humanity just before he died. Her gratitude for her home and independence moved many of the 500 attendees, and the lively bidding that ensued was surely a testament to the power of her remarks.

“Habitat brings hope, stability and happiness to families,” Shelbie Estrada told the crowd. Her son echoed her remarks. He is looking forward to living in a neighborhood that has other kids close to his age.

The two gala honorees — the Chimenti family and The Woodlands Methodist Church (TWMC) — were recognized for their dedication and commitment to Habitat for Humaniy. The Chimentis, Shirelle and Dr. Brian Chimenti, along with brother-in-law Dr. Jeffery Chimenti and sister-in-law Danette Chimenti donated more than 80 acres of land in Montgomery county to Habitat.

TWMC volunteers are currently building their 20th house. Over the past 30 years, church members have given thousands of hours to construct and repair homes in the community.

PC Seen: Diane Kink, Cheryl and Robert Sanford, Christen and Brad Kaufman, Armando and Tina Rivera, Shirelle and Dr. Brian Chimenti, Danette Chimenti, Dr. Jeffrey Chimenti, Deborah and Wayne Austin, Charles Meridian, Roger and Sonya Nicholson, Tom Gearty, Andy Ramzel and Kris Gilot, and Larry and Connie Abston.