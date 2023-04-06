Building Homes and Hope — Habitat For Humanity’s $750,000 Night In The Woodlands Is an Emotional Triumph

Connie Abston, Vickey Teague, Allison and Lea Wurdack.
Bryant Lach, Allison Lach, Vickey Teague and Robert Teague
The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Larry and Connie Abston. Connie was chair of the VIP party. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Senior pastor Rev. Mark Sorenson and Rev. Karen Tyler represented the Woodlands Methodist Church. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
John Robichau (l) with the winners of the 2 carat white gold solitaire earrings.
Gala goers enjoyed the music of Password after the auction ended.
Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
"Building Hope" Gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger. The inaugural event was held in 2012.
Brandi and Jeremiah Sablatura
01
12

Connie Abston, Vickey Teague, Allison and Lea Wurdack at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala

02
12

Bryant Lach, Allison Lach, Vickey Teague and Robert Teague

03
12

The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

04
12

Larry and Connie Abston. Connie was chair of the VIP party. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

05
12

Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

06
12

Senior pastor Rev. Mark Sorenson and Rev. Karen Tyler represented the Woodlands Methodist Church. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

07
12

John Robichau (l) with the winners of the 2 carat white gold solitaire earrings.

08
12

Gala goers enjoyed the music of Password after the auction ended.

09
12

Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

10
12

Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

11
12

"Building Hope" Gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger. The inaugural event was held in 2012.

12
12

Brandi and Jeremiah Sablatura

Connie Abston, Vickey Teague, Allison and Lea Wurdack.
Bryant Lach, Allison Lach, Vickey Teague and Robert Teague
The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Larry and Connie Abston. Connie was chair of the VIP party. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Senior pastor Rev. Mark Sorenson and Rev. Karen Tyler represented the Woodlands Methodist Church. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
John Robichau (l) with the winners of the 2 carat white gold solitaire earrings.
Gala goers enjoyed the music of Password after the auction ended.
Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
"Building Hope" Gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger. The inaugural event was held in 2012.
Brandi and Jeremiah Sablatura
Society / Featured Parties

Building Homes and Hope — Habitat For Humanity’s $750,000 Night In The Woodlands Is an Emotional Triumph

Bringing Happiness to Families That Need It

BY // 04.06.23
photography Derrick Bryant
Connie Abston, Vickey Teague, Allison and Lea Wurdack at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala
Bryant Lach, Allison Lach, Vickey Teague and Robert Teague
The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Larry and Connie Abston. Connie was chair of the VIP party. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Senior pastor Rev. Mark Sorenson and Rev. Karen Tyler represented the Woodlands Methodist Church. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
John Robichau (l) with the winners of the 2 carat white gold solitaire earrings.
Gala goers enjoyed the music of Password after the auction ended.
Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)
"Building Hope" Gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger. The inaugural event was held in 2012.
Brandi and Jeremiah Sablatura
1
12

Connie Abston, Vickey Teague, Allison and Lea Wurdack at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala

2
12

Bryant Lach, Allison Lach, Vickey Teague and Robert Teague

3
12

The gala honored the Chimenti family for their donation of land that had been in their family for generations. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

4
12

Larry and Connie Abston. Connie was chair of the VIP party. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

5
12

Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

6
12

Senior pastor Rev. Mark Sorenson and Rev. Karen Tyler represented the Woodlands Methodist Church. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

7
12

John Robichau (l) with the winners of the 2 carat white gold solitaire earrings.

8
12

Gala goers enjoyed the music of Password after the auction ended.

9
12

Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

10
12

Attendees at Montgomery County's Habitat for Humanity Building Hope Gala did a lot of good. (Photo by Derrick Bryant)

11
12

"Building Hope" Gala co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger. The inaugural event was held in 2012.

12
12

Brandi and Jeremiah Sablatura

Raising more than $750,000 for Montgomery County’s Habitat for Humanity, the 2023 Building Hope Gala dubbed “May Every Journey Lead You Home” was a wonderful night of celebration presented by LGI Homes. The event’s co-chairs Sonya Nicholson and Jill Krueger and their committee turned The Woodlands Waterway Marriott ballroom into a sparkling elegant space, complete with centerpieces resembling trees with lighted globes sprinkled throughout.

The evening’s emcee and auctioneer Patrick Tully charmingly kept the evening lively. He guided bidders with that charm and wit to place bids on diamond bracelets from Mark Pharo, ranch retreats, spa treatments, generators and golf trips. A pair of diamond stud earrings, donated by Robichau’s Jewelry, was the featured raffle item.

But the most moving moment of the evening came with the introduction of Shelbie Estrada and her 12-year-old son Jayden. Shelbie suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016, and has lived in a series of homes with relatives since her hospital discharge. Shelbie’s father had a connection to Habitat through work he had done on homes in the past, and encouraged her to apply for a home through Habitat for Humanity just before he died. Her gratitude for her home and independence moved many of the 500 attendees, and the lively bidding that ensued was surely a testament to the power of her remarks.

“Habitat brings hope, stability and happiness to families,” Shelbie Estrada told the crowd.  Her son echoed her remarks. He is looking forward to living in a neighborhood that has other kids close to his age.

Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home.
Shelbie and Jayden Estrada, special guests at the gala, will be moving into their new Habitat home.

The two gala honorees — the Chimenti family and The Woodlands Methodist Church (TWMC) — were recognized for their dedication and commitment to Habitat for Humaniy. The Chimentis, Shirelle and Dr. Brian Chimenti, along with brother-in-law Dr. Jeffery Chimenti and sister-in-law Danette Chimenti donated more than 80 acres of land in Montgomery county to Habitat.

TWMC volunteers are currently building their 20th house. Over the past 30 years, church members have given thousands of hours to construct and repair homes in the community.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

PC Seen:  Diane Kink, Cheryl and Robert Sanford, Christen and Brad Kaufman, Armando and Tina Rivera, Shirelle and Dr. Brian Chimenti, Danette Chimenti, Dr. Jeffrey Chimenti, Deborah and Wayne Austin, Charles Meridian, Roger and Sonya Nicholson, Tom Gearty, Andy Ramzel and Kris Gilot, and Larry and Connie Abston.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3832 Arnold St.
West University
FOR SALE

3832 Arnold St.
Houston , TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3832 Arnold St.
2113 Bancroft
Bancroft Estates
FOR SALE

2113 Bancroft
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2113 Bancroft
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
2304 Southgate
Windermere
FOR SALE

2304 Southgate
Houston, TX

$759,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2304 Southgate
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X