Chic Boutique showroom designer Maggie Austin with Reflections on Style chairs Mary Maxey and Kristy Liedtke (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

New With Tags is one of the numerous categories at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary's Chic Boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Scarves, hats, headbands, caps and men's bathing suits on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tribute Goods has contributed a huge collection of fine linens for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So many things to buy at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Designer goods are featured on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Brand new Golden Goose sneakers and other brands on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tribute Goods linens on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Wester wear has its own spot in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Chic Boutique Showroom Offers Incredible Fashion Bargains — It’s a Little Known Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Thing

$235 Designer Jeans For $20? That's Just the Start

BY // 04.06.23
photography Shelby Hodge
Chic Boutique showroom designer Maggie Austin with Reflections on Style chairs Mary Maxey and Kristy Liedtke (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
New With Tags is one of the numerous categories at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary's Chic Boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Scarves, hats, headbands, caps and men's bathing suits on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tribute Goods has contributed a huge collection of fine linens for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
So many things to buy at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Designer goods are featured on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Brand new Golden Goose sneakers and other brands on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tribute Goods linens on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Wester wear has its own spot in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Chic Boutique showroom designer Maggie Austin with Reflections on Style chairs Mary Maxey and Kristy Liedtke (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

New With Tags is one of the numerous categories at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary's Chic Boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Scarves, hats, headbands, caps and men's bathing suits on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tribute Goods has contributed a huge collection of fine linens for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So many things to buy at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Designer goods are featured on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Brand new Golden Goose sneakers and other brands on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tribute Goods linens on sale in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Devotees of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “Reflections on Style” fundraiser are familiar with the fabulous gently worn and sometimes never worn designer clothes that are offered at bargain basement prices during the annual luncheon that raises well into the six figures for the Salvation Army. But what many might not be aware of is the SAWA Chic Boutique Showroom where the bargains are insane.

How about $64 scarves from à bientôt for $8, Italian shoes from Clorinda Antinori for $5, and $235 AG jeans for $20?

The designer luncheon at River Oaks Country Club, chaired by Kristy Liedtke and Mary Maxey, takes place April 11. Following that event, the designer clothing that does not sell is moved over to the Chic Boutique showroom at 5125 Richmond, former home of World Market. Even before the luncheon leftovers arrive, the showroom is chock-a-block with incredible bargains on everything from jewelry to shoes and handbags to clothing of all varieties.

New this year are children’s clothing, toys and a sampling of menswear.

An exciting addition to the Chic Boutique is the collection of fine Italian bed linens from luxury purveyor Tribute Goods. Consider pillow cases with printed appliqué border. They retail for $225 a pair but are offered for a mere $25 in the Chic Boutique. Even more impressive are the $750 blankets that are marked down to $80. Tribute Goods owner Karen Pulaski quips that she emptied her warehouse for the Salvation Army fundraiser.

These offerings alone should draw a huge crowd even with the $20 admission for the Chic Boutique opening night which is from 4 pm to 7 pm next Wednesday, April 12. The sale continues free of charge through Saturday, April 15 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Chic Boutique showroom designer Maggie Austin gave us an advance tour of the vast showroom where she has creatively organized the offerings in special areas tagged Western Wear, Shoes, Furs, Active Wear and, our favorite, New With Tags.

Among the many retailers that have generously contributed to the sale are Briargrove Pharmacy, which donated large amounts of clothing of all varieties; Hemline; Chloe Dao; Trés Chic; Woody’s Furs; French Cuff and more.

And from the closets of Houston’s leading fashionistas there is clothing from top designers, including Escada, Chanel, Prada as well as treasures from Milly, Elie Tahari, Lafayette 148 and Worth.

If you are thinking of dropping by, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary advises that strollers are not allowed.

