12 Stylish Moms From The Woodlands Get a Centerstage Moment at International Bash — True Community Difference Makers

Meka Coxon, Veronica Jaime at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Thomas & Pamela Irby at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Tris Chef Austin Simmons, Ruchi Mukherjee at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Taneshu & Ken Collier at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Jennifer Bailey, community outreach coordinator at Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Dr. Alia Hussain & Dr. Avais Chatha at launch of the "Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Kristi Horton, Tracy Cassady, Dr. Flor Avellaneda, Janet Deleon at launch of The Woodlands Edition of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Janine Jones, Tris Chef Austin Simmons, Claudine Said at launch of The Woodlands Edition" of the International Mother's Day Celebration (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

What: LCA Houston’s launch of The Woodlands Edition of the International Mother’s Day Celebration

Where: Tris restaurant on Waterway Avenue in The Woodlands

PC Moment: Event founder and host Ruchi Mukherjee introduced the 12 honorees of various ethnicities, who were recognized for their community leadership. As Mukherjee has said since founding the event in Houston a decade ago: “The mission behind this event is to bridge the gap between the ethnic and mainstream communities,” while showcasing diversity and celebrating motherhood. While The Woodlands event was launched three years ago, the 2023 affair has taken things into a new interest level.

Stepping into the spotlight at the cocktail reception were Love Fosters Hope executive director Janet Deleon, Veronica Jaime, Tris’ Janine Jones, pediatrician Dr. Alia Hussain, Trel’s Home for Children founder Taneshu Collier, educator Pamela Irby, Lona Snell, Hello Woodlands writer Lisa Fenley, fashion blogger Elvira Graham, Compass real estate agent Claudine Said, Great Day Houston‘s Cristina Kooker, and Jennifer Bailey, community outreach coordinator at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands.

During the elegant reception, the bubbly flowed while party food from the talented hands of Tris Chef Austin Simmons was passed among the guests.

The women will be further honored at The Woodlands Country Club on October 15 at the “Once Upon a Time . . . A Fairytale” gala spotlighting Love Fosters Hope, the mission of which is to positively impact the lives of kids and teens in foster care, who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

SHOP Swipe















Next

Keeping the party lights burning in The Woodlands, the launch party for PaperCity The Woodlands also played out, adding another important Texas hub to its digitals publications that in addition to Houston includes Dallas and Fort Worth.

PC Seen: Honorary co-chairs Meka and Kevin Coxon, president of the Coxon Family Foundation; Lonny Soza, Post Oak Motor Cars president; Sakina Davis; Ken Collier; Kelsey Casey; Dr. Avais Chatha; Lauren Charbonneau; Jackie Patterson; Thomas Irby; and Dr. Flor Avellaneda.