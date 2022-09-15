Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Society / Featured Parties

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith Help Fight Animal Homelessness

BY // 09.15.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs Tena Lundquist Faust, Sue Smith, Tama Lundquist at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée,' held at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Forrie J. Smith, auctioneer Johnny Bravo with the Cole Hauser bobble-head at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Sidney Faust, Tyson Faust at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tiffany Halik, Marla Hurley, Kristen Cannon at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Courtney Hopson, Trent Hrncir at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lilly & Thurmon Andress at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elsie & Les Eckert at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Judy & Mike Waller at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Todd Ramos, Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith, Sylvia Forsythe at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James & Nicole Lassiter at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty & John Hrncir at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Steven & Sandra Cooper Smith at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A rescue dog at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.

The funds will be directed to more than 70 pet welfare and rescue groups with a focus on combatting the crisis of animal homelessness.

The meet-and-greet/photo opportunity with the Yellowstone heavies — one dreamy and one crusty — inspired a Western sartorial bent with a certain amount of fringe, plenty of turquoise and loads of Western hats peppering the Post Oak Hotel ballroom.

Chairs Tena Lundquist Faust, Sue Smith, Tama Lundquist at the Houston PetSet ‘Fierce & Fabulous Soirée,’ held at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

At the same time, the glamorous trio of chairs — Sue Smith and identical twins Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist — opted for cocktail attire. The evening honored the beloved Sidney Faust, who was recognized for her philanthropic contributions across the city. Escorted on the arm of Tyson Faust, she too dressed up for the evening.

Yet, it was a deliciously raucous mood that had the throng of more than 700 cheering and shouting as the bidding escalated on the live auction items. The always playful Deborah Duncan, KHOU Channel 11 morning show host, added to the light-hearted mood as the evening’s emcee.

With auctioneer Johnny Bravo waving the gavel, the bidding was hot and heavy for one-of-a-kind items including tickets to the Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals as guests of tennis great and TV personality John McEnroe and an after party at his residence; a three-hour horseback ride with Hauser in Montana; and the somewhat zany life-sized bobble head of Hauser’s Yellowstone character. That gem was purchased by John Nau for a generous sum and then donated back to Houston PetSet.

PC Seen: Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Nick Boulle, Denis Boulle, Marla Hurley, Susan and Denis DeBakey, Betsy and Jimmy Montgomery, Theresa Hildreth, Trini Mendenhall, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Courtney Hopson Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Malcolm Stewart, Jamie and John Sparacino, and Marge Lundquist. 

