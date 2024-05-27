Michele Kooken, CEO of YES to YOUTH, addresses the crowd as Marlys Mulkey looks on.
Zach and Rachel Richmond pose with the baby naming raffle winner Courtney Schweitzer and her husband Jason.

Juan Carlos Martinez, Rachel Richmond, Marlys Mulkey, Zach Richmond, Vicki Richmond, Michele Kooken, Theresa Wagaman, Ruby Rojas and Aleisha Zapata support Yes to Youth.

Society / Featured Parties

Unique Naming a Baby Prize Powers This Vital Nonprofit In The Woodlands to a Big Night — YES to YOUTH Wins

Anything But Just Another Charity Raffle

BY // 05.27.24
Michele Kooken, CEO of YES to YOUTH, addresses the crowd as Marlys Mulkey looks on.
Michele Kooken, CEO of YES to YOUTH, addresses the crowd as Marlys Mulkey looks on.

Zach and Rachel Richmond pose with the baby naming raffle winner Courtney Schweitzer and her husband Jason.

Zach Richmond, Ann Wolford, Pam Bunn and Marlys Mulkey stand up for Yes to Youth.

Juan Carlos Martinez, Rachel Richmond, Marlys Mulkey, Zach Richmond, Vicki Richmond, Michele Kooken, Theresa Wagaman, Ruby Rojas and Aleisha Zapata support Yes to Youth.

An extremely unique prize helped the seventh annual Shelter for Shelter event in The Woodlands raise more than $58,000 to benefit YES to YOUTH – Montgomery County Youth Services, a nonprofit organization that serves at-risk youth.

Juan Carlos Martinez served as emcee leading up to the one-of-a-kind twist. Attendees could win a raffle to choose the name of Zach and Rachel Richmond’s expected second child. A pinata color gender revealed that the baby will be a boy. Raffle winner Courtney Schweitzer promptly selected Micah as the winning name.

“We are so honored to host this event that supports the important work that YES to YOUTH does to help at-risk kids in our community who have endured so much,” proud dad Zach Richmond says.

He and his business parter Marlys Mulkey (who is also his mother in law) created the fundraiser in 2017.

“This is an incredible nonprofit that does amazing work that makes a true difference in the lives of kids who are in need and experiencing crisis,” Richmond says. “We are proud of the amount raised, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of those who supported Shelter for Shelter’this year.”

Presented by the Richmond Realty Group, this year’s Shelter for Shelter was hosted in the  lobby of the corporate headquarters of Howard Hughes in The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway. Everyone enjoyed a Cinco De Mayo themed night of hors d’oeuvres, desserts, drinks and DJ entertainment.

Yes for Youth
Zach and Rachel Richmond (colorful garb) pose with the baby naming raffle winner Courtney Schweitzer and her husband Jason.

YES to YOUTH is a community-based youth services nonprofit celebrating its 45th anniversary of helping Montgomery County youth and families. The mission of YES to YOUTH is to strengthen the emotional and mental health development of youngsters and families by providing crisis intervention, counseling and suicide prevention services. The nonprofit also provides a safe and nurturing home where abused, battered, sex trafficked, homeless and at-risk kids can begin healing from the past.

YES to YOUTH programs are offered at no cost to the youths and their families. Programs include mental health counseling, crisis intervention, suicide prevention, an emergency youth shelter, parenting and youth skills groups and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

Funds raised by ticket sales and sponsorships of this Shelter for Shelter event support YES to YOUTH’s mental health and homeless services, and the daily and operational expenses of its recently expanded emergency shelter.

“Through no fault of their own, these youth experience unforeseen or unfortunate circumstances,” YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken says. “With the help of a village of supporters, they have a helpful, if not lifesaving resource to turn to at YES to YOUTH.

“Investing in our community’s youth is truly investing in the future. We thank our supporters for helping us make a difference in a child’s life.”

The YES to YOUTH Gala is set for Saturday, August 10 and will honor Dr. Hilton and Alison Yee and The Strong Firm law office.

X