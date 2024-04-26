Rappelling Down a Skyscraper In The Woodlands Is a Hair-Raising Fundraiser — Camp For All Gets a Huge Boost

Beth Ferester-Corcoran, Annie Morelli, Stacie Pitts and Jonathan Ruzicka scaled the Howard Hughes building. (Photo by Courtesy of Camp for All)

The Over the Edge fundraiser for Camp For All sent 49 people literally over the edge of Howard Hughes’ 31-story The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway in Town Center. The annual fundraiser brought in more than $200,000 to support the work at the camp located in Burton. This is the fifth year that Howard Hughes has hosted the fundraiser.

“Howard Hughes is honored to once again partner with and host Camp For All’s annual fundraiser,” Philip Gallegos, vice president, capital markets for Howard Hughes, says. “The impact this local nonprofit has made on the lives of children and adults with special needs or challenging illnesses is truly remarkable.

“No matter the circumstance, everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the thrill and joy that comes with camping in nature alongside your peers with no fear of any barriers.”

Gallegos is a member of the Camp For All board of directors. The partnership between Howard Hughes and Camp for All began five years ago when this Over the Edge event moved from Houston to The Woodlands.

“It’s terrifying,” Gallegos says. “It’s an incredible experience. A bit nerve wracking. The day before and the day of the nerves start. But when you’re on the roof, you see miles out and you get a scale for how small you really are.”

Howard Hughes employees from many groups participated, including development director Brandon Hinman.

“Through our HHCares philanthropic initiative, Howard Hughes takes pride in its partnership with Camp For All, recognizing the profound impact this program has on campers of diverse abilities,” Hinman says. “By providing barrier-free camps, Camp For All ensures that every individual, regardless of their challenges, can fully participate in and benefit from the transformative experience of camp life.”

Virtual Rappelling

This year, rappellers had a virtual reality option.

“We had someone from the mayor’s office (Angel Ponce) in a wheelchair and he was able to come and experience what it’s like to go over the edge,” Gallegos says. “You’re suspended off the ground with a VR headset, so it really feels like you’re rappelling.”

Gallegos went to camp as a child himself, and feels that all kids should have a camp experience.

“Kids that may not otherwise get that experience if they’re in a wheelchair or have dialysis needs,” Gallegos notes. “They have a medical facility on site and special equipment. Camp is an incredible empowering experience. They get that self confidence and have the experience other kids have.”

Participants in Over the Edge this year ranged in age from 12 to 75.

Camp For All board member Stacie Pitts is with Shell, and according Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, the fundraising competition is stiff.

“Stacie and Philip (Gallegos) compete to see who can raise the most money,” Sorrells says. “The Houston Police Officer’s union and Cadence Insurance sent people over the edge, as did Central Insurance and Greystar.”

Camp For All is a nonprofit barrier-free camp that annually hosts nearly 9,000 kids and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. The camp has 372 beds and typically operates from January through November. The camp opened in 1998 on 206 acres in Washington County, not far from Round Top.