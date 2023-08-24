YES to YOUTH Board Chair, Bill Malone presents a watercolor painting of the BridgeWay Youth Shelter to Kristin L. Young, honoree. Fellow honoree, Dan Kolkhorst, YES to YOUTH Board member represents Honoree Howard Hughes as Corporate Honoree. Michele Kooken, YES to YOUTH CEO, expresses her thanks for their exemplary service to YES to YOUTH.
2023 YES to YOUTH Bloom Gala chairs Tiffany Baker, Andrea Aertker, Kristin English, and Bethany Shrewsberry with Michele Kooken, YES to YOUTH CEO.
Dr. Ann Snyder, Nicole Preston, and Linda Nelson
Kathy Rifaat, Nicole Preston and Kristine Marlow
Society / Featured Parties

Blooming Gala Turns The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Into a Flower Wonderland, Gives Kids in Crisis a Brighter Future

YES to YOUTH Gets a Lifeline of a Boost

BY // 08.24.23
The 2023 YES to YOUTH Bloom Gala — chaired by Andrea Aertker, Tiffany Baker, Kristin English and Bethany Shrewsberry — took over The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. In all, 600 guests, dressed in an array of colorful formal wear, enjoyed a night of record-setting fundraising for the kids and families they serve.

Bret Strong served as emcee for the evening, while auctioneer Pat Tully manned the bid board where 24 spectacular items were displayed. The offerings ranged from kids’ camp packages to fly fishing trips and chef-inspired dining experiences from Truluck’s and Kirby’s. Not only were people at the gala vying to be the highest bidder, but bidders offsite used the mobile bidding platform to stay in the game.

The live auction’s top sellers turned out to be an Everson Wine Cellar Dinner catered by Mastro’s, and a stunning pink sapphire and diamond earring and necklace set, custom-designed by John Robichau of Robichau’s Jewelry.

A Blooming Dream

Life-sized clusters of flowers adorned the entryway, inviting guests into a beautiful reception where the jazz sounds of The Bell Tones beckoned everyone into the room. A screen above the musical trio showed kids from the BridgeWay Emergency Youth Shelter holding up signs displaying their dreams.

Those dream ranged from kids wanting to play high school football to wanting to see their brother and sister again to becoming a chef. Powerful stuff.

PC Moment: A series of videos played throughout the night telling the story of Jason, a 14-year-old boy who is rendered homeless after his father gets arrested for drug possession. Jason ends up at BridgeWay Emergency Youth Shelter and is ultimately adopted by a loving family. There weren’t many dry eyes in the place as the story unfolded about his struggle, one that many kids will face this year.

This year’s YES to YOUTH’s honorees were Kristin L. Young and The Howard Hughes Corporation, represented by Dan Kolkhorst. Both have helped YES to YOUTH in countless ways. YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken shared the impact this support has made on the lives of kids and families. She presented both Young and Kolkhorst with a framed artist watercolor painting of the newly constructed Bridgeway Shelter.

Tully concluded the fundraising portion of the event with “Fund a Need,” asking attendess to open their hearts and wallets to support YES to YOUTH’s emergency youth shelter, crisis hotline, suicide hotline and mental health counseling services.

PC Seen:  Dr. Ann Snyder, Lorrie Parise, Skeeter and Bonnie Hubert, William Malone, Patti Rivela, and Missy and Wayne Herndon.

