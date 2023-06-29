Mastro’s Ocean Club Emerges as a High-End Hub In The Woodlands — A More Intimate Restaurant Allows For a Personal Touch

A seasonal twist on the ever-popular warm butter cake adds blueberries and lemon at Mastro's Ocean Club in The Woodlands.

Since its opening 18 months ago, Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Mastro’s Ocean Club in Market Street has hummed along as one of The Woodlands’ new high-energy destinations. Mastro’s Ocean Club strives for a cosmopolitan atmosphere where details matter, according to general manager Jetmir Aga.

And Aga should know. He started out 10 years ago in Manhattan as a server for Mastro’s and worked himself up through the ranks.

“It’s a brand that the energy is quite good,” Aga says. “It’s very friendly for client entertainment and special occasions. And in The Woodlands in particular, we have a lot of regulars that enjoy our quality of food, service, ambiance and personable experiences.”

This is a place where a $300,000 supercar being parked out in front of the restaurant isn’t that uncommon of a sight.

The Mastro’s Ocean Club interior brings a warm intimate feel. The gray, black and dark burgundy interior gives it a contemporary feel. Inside, there are several seating choices. There are 12 seats at the bar, which features Mastro’s trademark waterfall bottle display, with two TVs at either side. There are several hightop tables in the bar area too. There’s a lounge area and booth seating, as well as traditional tables both near the live music and further away.

When the Texas weather is moderate, a patio with ceiling fans and clear screens is a bright and cheery place to eat too. A beautiful stone waterfall wall helps keep things cool

At just under 200 seats, The Woodlands’ own Mastro’s Ocean Club is one of smaller ones in the country, but that size allows this Mastro’s to have a very personal touch.

“If you were to celebrate something special, our day host will call the guest and ask about the birthday or anniversary,” Aga tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “For our corporate guests, we print menus with logos when appropriate. Guests want to take them home.

“That’s always the attention to detail. And bringing that to this market was unique.”

Mastro’s Woodlands Touch

Not many restaurants can say they still have every server they hired when they opened, but Mastro’s Ocean Club in The Woodlands can. Aga attributes this to the hiring and training process.

“We start with culture and classroom trainings, and then we get into our practical trainings where servers will train with an extensive binder where you get all the ins and outs about being a Mastros’ employee,” Aga notes. “They are happy. We have good hospitality people that want to take care of guests.”

While “ocean” is in the name, this Mastro’s doesn’t just feature seafood. There are steaks for every appetite, from eight ounces to 40 ounces, along with chicken and pork chops. In a nod to The Woodlands location, Texas redfish is featured along with the salmon, sea bass, tuna, crab, lobster and scallops you’d find in most markets. The menu does have some season flexibility too.

“We have featured items constantly — in the beginning of the year we have stone crabs that come into season, then there are features like halibut when they are in season, Aga says.

Side dishes aren’t an afterthought here. The lobster mashed potatoes are a hearty side, with generous pieces of lobster throughout. Broccolini is new to the menu, along with more standard choices like Brussels sprouts, spinach and corn — each with a special Mastro’s take.

And while Mastro’s may be known for its warm butter cake, seasonal takes on it are popular too.

“Right now we have our blueberry lemon butter cake, which is fantastic,” Aga says. “It’s served with scoop of vanilla ice cream and generous whipped cream.”

This is no ordinary restaurant, no regular destination in The Woodlands. The food, atmosphere and attention to detail set Mastro’s Ocean Club apart.

Reservations are recommended, and available here. Mastro’s Ocean Club can be found at 9595 Market Street, Suite 100, on the north end of Market Street. Valet parking is available. Mastro’s Ocean Club is open for dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm.