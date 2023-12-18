Ylang 23 Honors Jewelry Designer Cathy Waterman With a Private Cocktail Luncheon

If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s iconic and beloved local jeweler Ylang 23. For 35 years, the family-owned business has helped Dallasites build a curated jewelry collection that is as unique and personal as they are. The Teichman family has brought the best of designer jewelry right here to Dallas, all while maintaining white-glove customer service and cultivating relationships with families that span generations.

And, just like its jewelry, Ylang 23 makes everything it touches that much prettier. Its private cocktail luncheon on Tuesday, December 5 honoring Cathy Waterman was no exception, especially with its elaborate floral spread by Bottega de Flores. As a storied and prestigious designer, Waterman is one of Ylang23’s featured designers. Based out of her studio in Santa Monica, California, nature influences much of her designs. Her jewelry is characterized by bold, yet delicate designs that have been worn by some of the most well-known celebrities and are often passed down as family heirlooms.

The intimate, curated, and swoon-worthy luncheon kicked off Waterman’s in-store trunk show that will continue through the holidays. So, if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for a special someone, don’t fret. Swing by the location at the Plaza at Preston Center and let Ylang 23 work its magic.

Catered by Art2Catering, the menu featured winter-weather favorites while honoring the Texas temperatures, as well as Waterman’s Californian roots. Guests dined on roasted butternut squash soup with spinach and asiago grilled cheese sandwiches to start, roasted chicken salad and saffron-infused couscous salad as the main entree, and finished with a sweet treat of pavlova with vanilla bean ice cream and mixed berries.

Guests had the opportunity to chat with Waterman herself, learn more about her pieces and style, and of course, view some for themselves. In addition to Joanne and Alysa Teichman, notable attendees included Priscilla Beshears, Karen Carney, JoJo Fleiss, Sallie Plummer, Joyce Goss, Selwyn Rayzor, Ronah Jungerman, Dorie Helsley, Marnese Elder & Kellie King.