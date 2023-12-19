$6.2 Million Night of Culinary Stars Defies All Expectations, Boosts Baylor College of Medicine’s Groundbreaking Cancer Mission

Phillip Royalty & Trini Mendenhall-Royalty at the Baylor College of Medicine 'Culinary Stars Shine for Cancer Research' dinner at POST Houston (Photo by Alejandro Montoya)

It is remarkable when a dinner evening with a mere 230 guests reaps $6.2 million in proceeds. That was the glorious bottom line at the Baylor College of Medicine “Culinary Stars Shine for Cancer Research” dinner held at POST Houston.

Could it have been the menu from four extraordinary chefs — Top Chef champion and James Beard award recipient Paul Qui and James Beard award recipient Tom Cunanan, both of Soy Pinoy; Golfstrømen co-partner/chef Christopher Haatuft, whose restaurant Lysverket in Bergen, Norway received its first Michelin star last year; and chef Nicolas Nikic, better known as the longtime general manager and sommelier at Da Marco, now on to the next step in his culinary career.

Add to the talent pool of the dinner evening FAM Hospitality mixologist Jarmel Doss and sommelier Timothy Contreras, director of food and beverage at FAM Hospitality.

The menu included grilled Hen-of-the-Woods mushroom and asparagus soup, whole steamed flounder with Golfstrømmen-style “Nam Prik Nam Pla,” Filipino-style whole roasted lechon (baby pig), fresh Alaskan king crab served in two presentations and handmade tagliolini with parmigiano reggiano and white truffle sauce.

Of course, this dinner was divine. But we are more easily convinced that it was the mission in support of Baylor’s Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center that inspired such generous giving.

“In a remarkable display of compassion and commitment, our community has come together to raise an extraordinary $6.2 million for cancer research,” Stephanie Young, Baylor College of Medicine Senior vice president of Advancement & Alumni Affair, says. “This monumental achievement underscores our shared dedication to transforming lives and advancing the fight against cancer.”

The program included remarks from Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Pavan Reddy, professor and director of the Duncan Cancer Center. A patient family shared their experience finding treatment at Baylor. Another bright note? The evening concluded with music from the Fab Five.

In retrospect Reddy notes: “It was an amazing evening of celebration of and commitment to our cancer center and the College. The heartfelt and deep support from the community was inspiring. The venue, the people, the food and the music were spectacular.

“We are fortunate to have the support. We hope to build on the momentum and forge ahead to redefine cancer care.”

Key supporters of the evening included Adopt-A-Scientist – Cure Cancer, the Albert and Margaret Alkek Foundation, the John M. O’Quinn Foundation, POST Houston and VICTORY Houston, Inc.

PC Seen: Emcee and auctioneer Stephen Lewis, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty and Phillip Royalty, Bess and Rob Wilson, Dr. Mary Klotman, Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro, Jennifer and Doak Brown, Kim and Scott David, Melanie and Nathan Jagneaux, Andrea Hawkins, Stephanie and Keith Young, Madhu Reddy, Sandy Aron, Frank Liu, Stacy Bernstein, Wendy and Andrew Bernstein, T-Kirby Liu, and Chris McCarthy.