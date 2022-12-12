Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other

Helene & Dror Zadok, hosts with the most at their jewelry emporium's annual holiday fête. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.

More than 500 guests joined in the holiday spirit as they were welcomed by Helene and Dror Zadok and their sons and wives — Jonathan and Michelle Segev and Amy, and Giland and Lisa. All of whom play a role in the family’s Zadok Jewelers.

The seasonal joy spread throughout the two-level, 28,000-square-foot store where entertainment from Las Vegas-based electric violinist Carissa Werner performed on stage wearing a fabulous golden dress, à la the gilded theme, along with local singer Randy Ellison. DJ Ellen Radford filled in with the turntable tunes.

Tempting diamonds, revered time pieces, to-die-for pearls and fabulous gemstones beckoned throughout. So many must-haves, not enough discretionary income to have all that suddenly took precedence on my holiday wish list. Among the luxury brands were standouts Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Chopard, Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Silver Stone Events added glamour notes to the evening with generous servings of hors d’oeuvres including liquid gold gourmet mac and cheese and golden saffron & smoked gouda grits spoons with braised short ribs. On the second floor, a poke bar served fresh poke in golden Asian boxes. Add decadent ganache pops dipped in gold to sate one’s sweet tooth.

And the spirited libations — oh my! The cocktail menu included Ginger Gold Rush, “Gold’ Fashioneds,” and the Gold Glitz. Espresso Martinis with Gold Espresso Beans added to the glitz and the glam.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

As is charitable tradition with the Zadok Jewelers holiday party, the family partnered this year with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Proceeds from the sale of Zadok’s popular Gemstones Cupcakes as well as from raffle tickets (with beautiful jewelry and watches as prizes) were dedicated to NAMI. Becca Cakes created the beautifully decorated confections of which more than one had gemstones hidden within. It’s always fun to witness the excitement when a guest draws one of the lucky cupcakes.

PC Seen: Laura and Ryan Zehl, Val and Deric Newton, Irene and Orlando Gutierrez, Martha and Houshang Taghi, Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington, Debbie and Steve Polotko, Fariba Taghi, Esther and Doug Freedman, Maria Thomaides, Dr. Glenda Demas, and Brie Peña.