New Houston High-Rise With Thompson Hotel Perks Brings Real Holiday Magic — Residences at The Allen Is No Ordinary Home

There is no better time to think of an upgrade to your home environment than the holiday season. Perched atop Houston’s first Thompson hotel (set to open in 2023), Residences at The Allen is the city’s newest high-rise offering luxury surroundings and pristine living ideal for celebrating these festive times.

With more than 70 percent of the Residences at The Allen already sold and units ready to be occupied in 2023, now is the perfect time to secure one of these design-focused residences in one of the city’s best locations.

From intimate gatherings in the privacy of your own home to hosting extended family in the residents’ private lounge and card room (or even a party for 500 of your closest friends), the luxury amenities and services are just a concierge call away. Just think, this time next year, you could be basking in the holiday grandeur, tucked away cozily in a luxury high-rise condo with everything you need and more at Residences at The Allen.

The biggest concern for condo buyers is what they sacrifice leaving their single-family homes. That is never more present than during the holidays. At The Allen, residents compromise absolutely nothing. One of the greatest advantages of hotel-condo living is that you can downsize your living space without limiting your entertaining options. Not only do residents get access to the full array of hotel amenities, top-of-the-line catering and event spaces, but they also have the luxury of 170 additional guest rooms on-site at the award-winning Thompson hotel. It’s the gift that keeps giving.

“We have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure residents don’t feel like they are sacrificing anything,” says Acho Azuike, COO of DC Partners, developers of The Allen. “We don’t really think of it as downsizing, but rather rightsizing.

“Our team designed this building from the inside out with highly detailed attention to what residents really value in a single-family home combined with the luxury amenities that make hotel-condo living effortless.”

Set amid Houston’s ultimate backyard playground along Buffalo Bayou Park, The Allen is the best of the Bayou City in one place. It is where the sophistication of the theater district meets the prestige of River Oaks offering world-class restaurants, luxury living and endless possibilities at your doorstep. The Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker at Wortham Center and ice skating with the grandkids at Discovery Green are just minutes away.

However, you don’t have to leave to plan the perfect holiday at home. Residents have complete access to the full offerings of The Thompson hotel that allow you to make the most of special occasions. That includes an award-winning spa and holistic fitness center, three on-site restaurants helmed by noted chefs, a bar and lounge, room service and a one-acre pool deck with panoramic vistas of the city. This is especially nice during Houston’s often balmy winter weather.

Floor plans at the Residences at The Allen range from a one-bedroom to a full-floor penthouse was designed to maximize the breathtaking views of the city with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies in most units. Interior wall space was thoughtfully designed to create space to display art collections, as well as generously sized closets and large gourmet kitchens featuring Italian cabinetry by Pedini, Thermador and Gaggenau appliances, porcelain slabs and quartz surfacing.

Private balconies are equipped with summer kitchens and a garden space or a convenient pet relief area with natural grass and an irrigation system for your four-legged family members.

A 24-hour resident-only concierge and valet are available to handle everything from deliveries and restaurant reservations to travel arrangements and dog walking. No chimney for Santa? No problem. The rooftop helistop can accommodate Rudolph and crew, too.

A luxury condo at the Residences at The Allen is the gift that will most definitely keep on giving.