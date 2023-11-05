Rodolfo_con_gallo_2005
calavera_2005
diablo_2005
el horno #2_2015
hacer una pose # 2_2016
jimador # 2_2012
salto_2005
solo an el campo_2006
tentaciones_2006
tranquila_2009
Roj book cvr07
Roj Rodriguez
01
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Rodolfo con Gallo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

02
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Calavera," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

03
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Diablo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

04
12

Roj Rodriguez's "El Horno #2," 2015 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

05
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Hacer Una Pose #2," 2016 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

06
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Jimador #2," 2012 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

07
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Salto," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

08
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Sola en el Campo," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

09
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Tentaciones," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

10
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Tranquila," 2009 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

11
12

"Mi Sangre" book cover (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

12
12

Photographer and "Mi Sangre" author Roj Rodriguez (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

Rodolfo_con_gallo_2005
calavera_2005
diablo_2005
el horno #2_2015
hacer una pose # 2_2016
jimador # 2_2012
salto_2005
solo an el campo_2006
tentaciones_2006
tranquila_2009
Roj book cvr07
Roj Rodriguez
Arts / Galleries

Houston Photographer Emerges as a Real Rising Star — Roj Rodriguez and Power of Latino Art

Art Collector William Hanhausen Shares His Unique Perspective on a Stunning New Book

BY William Hanhausen // 11.05.23
Roj Rodriguez's "Rodolfo con Gallo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Calavera," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Diablo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "El Horno #2," 2015 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Hacer Una Pose #2," 2016 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Jimador #2," 2012 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Salto," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Sola en el Campo," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Tentaciones," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez's "Tranquila," 2009 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
"Mi Sangre" book cover (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Photographer and "Mi Sangre" author Roj Rodriguez (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
1
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Rodolfo con Gallo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

2
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Calavera," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

3
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Diablo," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

4
12

Roj Rodriguez's "El Horno #2," 2015 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

5
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Hacer Una Pose #2," 2016 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

6
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Jimador #2," 2012 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

7
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Salto," 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

8
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Sola en el Campo," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

9
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Tentaciones," 2006 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

10
12

Roj Rodriguez's "Tranquila," 2009 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

11
12

"Mi Sangre" book cover (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

12
12

Photographer and "Mi Sangre" author Roj Rodriguez (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

Roj Rodriguez is a name to know. Earlier this year, the Houston-born and Austin-based photographer published his first major body of work Mi Sangre, a photographic compendium of his Mexican heritage. The book, published by Hanje Cantz, includes contributions from significant Latin American figures including Dolores Huerta, Henry Cisneros and Cheech Marin. It has been featured in The New York Times‘ Sunday Book Review. Works from Mi Sangre have been displayed at Houston’s Silver Street Studios and Austin Community College, where the artist also gave a talk about Mexican culture.

PaperCity tapped writer, curator and collector William Hanhausen — whose collection prominently features Rodriguez — to talk about Mi Sangre and the importance of Latino art.

Roj Rodriguez
Photographer and “Mi Sangre” author Roj Rodriguez (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

William Hanhausen: After spending over half of my life in the United States, I wholeheartedly consider myself both a Latino and Chicano, as well as a passionate advocate for Latino art. My collection is carefully curated, emphasizing its apolitical, academic and richly deep narrative elements. I seek out artists who master their techniques, effectively communicate their stories and convey a compelling message. I appreciate their work based on its merit.

Latino art is about people, expressions and a reflection of social realism. Over the course of nearly 250 years, since the birth of the United States, we’ve often overlooked the significance of Hispanic history. In recent times, there’s been a growing awareness of the cultural complexity rooted in the country’s Latin-American heritage.

Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting Roj Rodriguez. I was truly captivated by his remarkable approach to reconnecting with and rekindling respect for our culture.

In Mi Sangre, Rodriguez brings to life his own idea of “México Profundo,” or Mexico’s Deepness, through a visual documentation of personal journeys to trace his heritage. He takes an aesthetic approach to celebrate the everyday aspects of Mexican culture and iconography, both in Mexico and as they are reinterpreted by Mexican Americans.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023
  • Bering's Gift's October 2023

“I want to demonstrate that it’s not only the technique that makes a good photograph in any given situation, but one’s personal connection to the subject matter,” Rodriguez notes. “I wanted to get to know (the subjects) intimately so that I could portray their character justly.

“A portrait is an interaction with someone in that moment and what was shared at the table together.”

Roj Rodriguez's <em>Jimador #2</em>, 2012 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)
Roj Rodriguez’s Jimador #2, 2012 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

In Mi Sangre, Rodriguez explores parts of the United States where Mexican Americans have built communities for generations, preceding the drawing of the US-Mexico border. These are places where they have left their mark and become an integral part of America’s identity. Simultaneously, he delves into the regions of Mexico where his family’s roots lie, capturing powerful stories and images from his childhood and preserving his family legacy.

The hardworking people, the young and the old, their endurance, celebrations and pride all contribute to his enriched perspective.

“This journey sparked a greater appreciation and respect for other cultures, as well as a deeper understanding of the immigrant experience,” Rodriguez says.

salto_2005
Roj Rodriguez’s “Salto,” 2005 (Courtesy Roj Rodriguez)

Images from Mi Sangre have received recognition from and been shown at esteemed institutions such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the San Antonio Museum of Art; LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles; the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago; the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos.

Rodriguez’s work possesses a universal appeal. It captivates those of us who seek to share in a positive human experience that transcends cultural boundaries. Roj Rodriguez’s work showcases both the familiar and the unexpected, inviting us to adopt new perspectives.

Learn more about Roj Rodriguez and Mi Sangre here

Featured Events
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985

Featured Properties

Swipe
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
936 W 22nd Street #D
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X