Alley Theatre Stays Dark Downtown, But Beloved Summer Programming Comes Back to Life on New Website

The Alley Theatre is dark for now, but programming goes on online. (Photo courtesy Alley Theatre)

Summer will be a lot warmer this year without the Alley Theatre’s annual Summer Chills series, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But never fear: The Alley is keeping the spirit of its beloved summer programming alive online.

And that’s just the beginning. Find the best seat in your house, then head to the Alley@Home website and enjoy the show.

“I am pleased to bring the Alley into the homes of Houstonians with our brand-new Alley@Home program,” says Rob Melrose, artistic director of the Tony Award-winning theater. “During this difficult time, we hope to be a light in the community by continuing to connect with our audience until we can all gather in the theater again.”

The virtual curtain first rose with the streaming of the Alley’s production of 1984, which ended mid-April. The new Alley@Home portal welcomes theater fans back for a wide variety of creative content that brings us backstage and into the minds and even the homes of the Alley’s resident acting company members and artistic team.

Director of design Michael Locher leads designer talks with sound designer David Molina, scenic designer Junghun Georgia Lee and costume designer Alejo Vietti. You can also go behind the scenes with the Alley’s productions of Vietgone, Dead Man’s Cell Phone, and Camp David.

From the Virtual Stage, enjoy recitations of Shakespearean sonnets by Rob Melrose and performers Elizabeth Bunch, Dylan Godwin, Shawn Hamilton, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Pritchett, David Rainey, Jay Sullivan, and Todd Waite. The company also presents the opening chorus from Shakespeare’s Henry V.

You can also meet playwrights Chisa Hutchinson (Amerikan) and Vichet Chum (High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest); learn more about the Alley All New Festival 2020; and view the resident acting company member reels for Elizabeth Bunch, Chris Hutchison, Jay Sullivan, Shawn Hamilton, Todd Waite, Dylan Goodwin, David Rainey, and Melissa Pritchett.

Coming soon — in lieu of Summer Chills — are readings of classic murder mysteries from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie by members of the resident acting company. Also, watch for Melissa Pritchett teaching a bit of choreography from A Christmas Carol.

For the latest updates, visit www.alleyathome.org or seek out @alleytheatre on the arts organization’s various social media channels.