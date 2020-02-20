Fashion / Shopping

A Celeb-Loved Dallas Artist Pays Tribute to a Hometown Icon

Gray Malin’s First Self-Portrait Finds a Fitting Home at Mi Cocina’s Monkey Bar

BY // 02.20.20
The Dallas Native – gray malin – mambo taxi

"The Dallas Native" by Gray Malin features Mi Cocina's iconic Mambo Taxi.

Monkey Bar, the not-quite-so-secret spot atop Mi Cocina’s Highland Park Village location, offered a welcome respite for a few lucky Dallasites on Wednesday’s cold, drizzly evening. Whimsical cloud-shaped balloons lined the ceiling, cutouts of Gray Malin’s sunny window shots from his pop culture-inspired “Bon Voyage” series were placed along the windows, and The New York Times best-selling artist was at the center of it all.

Though the ESD graduate has since relocated to Los Angeles (where his cheerful, escapist works are displayed in The Beverly Hills Hotel), Malin still considers Dallas home. So when it came time to add his own self-portrait to the “Bon Voyage” series’ collection of cultural icons (everyone from Princes Diana to Marilyn Monroe gets the Malin treatment), the artist wanted to pay tribute to Dallas—or more specifically, Mi Cocina.

The Gray Malin-inspired scene at Monkey Bar in Highland Park Village. (photo by Caitlin Clark)

“Over the years, people really wanted me to do something to celebrate Dallas,” Malin told the Monkey Bar crowd on Wednesday night. “Looking back on my authentic self, the Dallas emblem wasn’t a football, it was the Mambo Taxi.”

Of course, the iconic Dallas drink (a mix of Sauza Silver tequila, house-made sangria, and lime juice) was the most requested item from the bar that night. Guests included Malin’s Los Angeles team, Eduard Guevara (CEO at M Crowd Restaurant Group), local influencers such as Krystal Schlegel and Amy Havins, as well as Dallas designer Amy Berry, who recently created a nursery for Malin and his husband, Jeff Richardson. The two welcomed twins in December of 2018.

Gray Malin
Gray Malin and his dog, Stella, in front of a photograph (“Positano Beach Vista”) from his Italy series.

Six brand new “Bon Voyage” portraits, including Malin’s first self-portrait, “The Dallas Native,” are available starting today on graymalin.com and will eventually make their way into a glossy new book from the artist, which is scheduled to publish this fall.

“It’s just so incredible to stand here today, in a place I call home, and get to release this self-portrait,” Malin said on Wednesday night. “It’s obviously more about Dallas than me, and paying tribute to this great city.”

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Northhaven
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X