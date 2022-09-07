Fort Worth’s Party on the Porch is a Free Bonanza of Music and Art — How to Get Your No-Cost Ticket

Fantastic Lighting on the Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.

Each year, Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a beautiful concert venue. In fact, the prime cultural district location provides the perfect spot for a fall Party on the Porch.

The museum’s annual Party on the Porch celebration takes place this Saturday, September 10. Attendees will enjoy free activities, inside and out. You can explore the Amon’s galleries and get creative with art-making opportunities. The night concludes with a free outdoor concert featuring Grammy-nominated country music artist Brent Cobb.

Party on the Porch celebrates the closing weekend of the exhibit Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano. Museum talks and tours are available. There are even opportunities to create glass mosaics inspired by the exhibit. Yes, you can take some art home.

Artists Darryl Lauster and Justin Ginsberg will be on hand to interact with guests, discussing their works.

Cobb is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 pm. Born and raised in Georgia, Cobb returned to his home state a few years ago after establishing a career as one of Nashville’s most creative and compelling songwriters. Now, Cobb is following in the footsteps of his country music heroes with his new gospel album called And Now, Let’s Turn to Page….

Adding to the fun, food and drinks are available for purchase from local food trucks. Party goers can grab a bite to eat and enjoy a picnic on the museum lawn during the concert.

Party on the Porch is presented by Meador Auto Group. Tickets are free of charge and include access to the museum starting at 6 pm on Saturday. For more information and to reserve free those tickets, go to the Amon Carter Museum’s website.