Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Party on the Porch Amon Carter
2018 Forecastle Music Festival – Day 2, Louisville, USA – 14 Jul 2018
Party on the Porch
partyporch5
Party on the Porch
partyporch3
01
06

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art provides the perfect setting for an outdoor concert at Party on the Porch.

02
06

Country musician Brent Cobb is headlining Party on the Porch at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

03
06

Fun for all ages at the Party on the Porch concert at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

04
06

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a stage for Party on the Porch on September 10, 2022

05
06

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.

06
06

Fantastic Lighting on the Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.

Party on the Porch Amon Carter
2018 Forecastle Music Festival – Day 2, Louisville, USA – 14 Jul 2018
Party on the Porch
partyporch5
Party on the Porch
partyporch3
Arts / Museums

Fort Worth’s Party on the Porch is a Free Bonanza of Music and Art — How to Get Your No-Cost Ticket

A Country Music Force Will Keep the Tunes Going

BY // 09.07.22
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art provides the perfect setting for an outdoor concert at Party on the Porch.
Country musician Brent Cobb is headlining Party on the Porch at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
Fun for all ages at the Party on the Porch concert at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a stage for Party on the Porch on September 10, 2022
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.
Fantastic Lighting on the Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.
1
6

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art provides the perfect setting for an outdoor concert at Party on the Porch.

2
6

Country musician Brent Cobb is headlining Party on the Porch at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

3
6

Fun for all ages at the Party on the Porch concert at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

4
6

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a stage for Party on the Porch on September 10, 2022

5
6

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.

6
6

Fantastic Lighting on the Amon Carter Museum of American Art during the annual Party on the Porch celebration.

Each year, Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a beautiful concert venue. In fact, the prime cultural district location provides the perfect spot for a fall Party on the Porch.

The museum’s annual Party on the Porch celebration takes place this Saturday, September 10. Attendees will enjoy free activities, inside and out. You can explore the Amon’s galleries and get creative with art-making opportunities. The night concludes with a free outdoor concert featuring Grammy-nominated country music artist Brent Cobb.

Party on the Porch celebrates the closing weekend of the exhibit Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano. Museum talks and tours are available. There are even opportunities to create glass mosaics inspired by the exhibit. Yes, you can take some art home.

Artists Darryl Lauster and Justin Ginsberg will be on hand to interact with guests, discussing their works.

Cobb is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 pm. Born and raised in Georgia, Cobb returned to his home state a few years ago after establishing a career as one of Nashville’s most creative and compelling songwriters. Now, Cobb is following in the footsteps of his country music heroes with his new gospel album called And Now, Let’s Turn to Page….

2018 Forecastle Music Festival – Day 2, Louisville, USA – 14 Jul 2018
Country musician Brent Cobb is headlining Party on the Porch at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Adding to the fun, food and drinks are available for purchase from local food trucks. Party goers can grab a bite to eat and enjoy a picnic on the museum lawn during the concert.

NEW ARRIVALS

Swipe
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston
  • MCM-Houston

Party on the Porch is presented by Meador Auto Group. Tickets are free of charge and include access to the museum starting at 6 pm on Saturday. For more information and to reserve free those tickets, go to the Amon Carter Museum’s website.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
9 Exbury Way
Homewood
FOR SALE

9 Exbury Way
Houston, TX

$1,375,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
9 Exbury Way
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Southmont Annex
FOR SALE

13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden (310) 770-3536 Email Realtor
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3820 Willowick Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3820 Willowick Rd
Houston, TX

$9,500,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
3820 Willowick Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X