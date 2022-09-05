What To Do in Fort Worth This September — From Fall Gallery Night to the Ultimate Porch Party and Fashion Week

Get ready to up your game, it's Fort Worth Fashion Week this September.

Mad Scientist Ball at the Museum of Science and History, let's your inner child run free.

Party on the Porch is all about music and sunset view of downtown at the Amon Carter Museum.

Fall (eventually) brings mercifully cooler temps to North Texas, and with back to school already accomplished, it may be time to enjoy the best of the season. There is no shortage of activities this September to welcome fall back to Fort Worth.

These are the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth This September:

Fort Worth Gallery Night

Fort Worth Fall Gallery Night is a true city tradition. Hosted by the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA), it’s a peek inside Fort Worth’s top museums and galleries. Most participating museums, galleries and havens are open from noon to nine this Saturday, September 10th. But check out the handy guide here.

Take a stroll through participating galleries, museums and partnering stores and restaurants and enjoy the many artists featured during this twice-yearly Fort Worth staple.

Saturday, September 10, from noon to 9 pm

Party On the Porch

Party On the Porch is the Amon Carter Museum’s annual outdoor concert under the stars. It takes place this Saturday, September 10th from 6 pm to 10 pm. Framed by the Carter’s incomparable Philip Johnson-designed backdrop, this year’s Party on the Porch brings Grammy-nominated country artist Brent Cobb to the big stage. While the event is free, it does require getting a free ticket.

Saturday, September 10, from 6 pm to 10 pm

Mad Scientist Ball

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History hosts its Mad Scientist Ball on Saturday, September 17. There will be fantastical science experiments, a live and silent auction and the chance to reignite the imagination of your inner child.

Want to know what to wear? Lab coats are encouraged for the Mad Scientist Ball.

Saturday, September 17

Oktoberfest

For three days Trinity Park will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland, as Oktoberfest resumes in a new location. Beer, wurst sausages and polka bands are all on tap, orchestrated by Spaten, one of Germany’s premier breweries. There also will be carnival rides and games galore.

Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24

Fort Worth Fashion Week

This year marks the second ever Fort Worth Fashion Week (FWFW). Expect it to take over your Instagram feed with images of Cowtown’s most fashionable and fashion-forward. Fort Worth Fashion Week means local designers at parties, fashion shows and collections spread all over town.

To check out the full lineup of events or get tickets, click here.

Monday, September 19 through Sunday, September 25

Main Table

Main Table is your chance to dine at a feast table along the brick streets of downtown Fort Worth’s Main Street. It usually comes with amazing sunset views and a delicious meal, prepared by some of downtown Fort Worth’s best restaurants.

Main Table is hosted Downtown Fort Worth Inc — and it is happening Sunday, September 25 this year. Imagine an epic community dinner for around 500 of your closest friends.

Sunday, September 25

Jewel Charity Invitational

The 5th Annual Jewel Charity Invitational golf tournament, benefitting Cook Children’s Hospital, is set for Monday, September 26. Get your own foursome and head to Shady Oaks Country Club. The invitational format allows each golfer to play his/her own ball throughout the round to win individual and team prizes.

Monday, September 26

Dinner Under The Stars

Dinner Under The Stars benefits Rivertree Academy, Como’s outstanding private Christian school, and is held at River Ranch in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This is a chance to join the party, learn about the school’s mission and celebrate the achievements of Rivertree Academy.

Tuesday, September 27

Cowntown Ball Spurs on the Savanna

The 29th Annual Cowtown Ball Spurs on the Savanna, benefitting American Cancer Society, will be held at the Fort Worth Zoo on Friday, September 30th. Christian Burton and Virginia Durham are set to be the Cowtown Ball’s chairs with the entertainment coming from Shane Smith and The Saints.

Friday, September 30

It’s time to saddle up for fall. It’s going to be a busy September of Fort Worth events.