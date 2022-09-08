New Butcher Centric Restaurant Brings the Meats to Garden Oaks’ Hot New Development — Your First Look at Cherry Block Smokehouse

Cherry Block Smokehouse is counter-service eatery where you can seat yourself. Photo by POP Studios PR.

Smoked BBQ meats are among the items available at Cherry Block Smokehouse. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Chef and owner Felix Florez just opened Cherry Block Smokehouse in the burgeoning Houston Heights development dubbed The Stomping Grounds. Located in Garden Oaks, The Stomping Grounds is described as a “community-centric gathering place with a diverse, curated mix of food, beverage and retail businesses” set upon a beautiful green space. Fans of Florez, a bonafied butcher who prides himself on procuring local Texas heritage meats, will recognize Cherry Block from its previous perch in Bravery Chef Hall and the recent opening of its market location in Katy.

Florez’s new Houston restaurant is a novel one that invites customers to shop his market for the meats his own family raises and harvests at their meat distribution company Falcon Lake Farm, and stay for a meal at the adjoining fast-casual ranch-to-table steakhouse dubbed The Kitchen.

The meat is butchered daily at the Katy market and this new Heights market and is available directly to customers at an accessible price point for would-be grill masters.

Swing into The Kitchen and you’ll find casual counter-service dining and indulge in Florez’s Texas Gulf Coast cooking and pecan smoked barbecue meats, the latter prepared in a custom-built 14-foot steel smoker. The menu features dishes like shrimp and cracklins with boiled shrimp, potatoes and pork cracklins, and whiskey heritage bacon glazed with a whiskey apple jam dressed with fresh arugula.

And what’s a steakhouse without a center cut ribeye or a chain on filet? Did we mention Cherry Block’s mighty Falcon Lake Farms heritage pork chop or the chicken stuffed chicken with bacon marmalade? Executive chef Jordan Economy and chef de cuisine Mellissa Hart man the range and the smoker. Each has loads of experience working in the restaurant business, particularly with some of the best steakhouses in Houston.

“We are just getting started. There is so much more to come, like brunch and daily specials,” Florez says. “The team is getting the basics down right now, but once we start running, we’ll take flight soon after.”

The 2,600-square-foot Garden Oaks restaurant designed by Gin Design Group opens up to the focal point of the lifeline green space of the Stomping Grounds development. The interior of this new Cherry Block reflects Florez’s family history with old family photos and heirloom pieces displayed. The market area grants meat shoppers a view into the butcher’s room, where they can spy the butcher’s skills at work.

The Kitchen also offers a complete bar program with signature cocktails, local brews and an allocated wine selection created by Florez, a 25-year veteran sommelier recognized for curating boutique, family-owned wineries on his lists.

You can find Cherry Block Smokehouse The Kitchen at 1227 West 34th Street,