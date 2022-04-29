Houston Art Gallery Holds a Special Sale to Help Hurting Ukrainians — Why Anya Tish Feels a Personal Connection to War-Torn Region

In response to the brutal Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Houston’s Anya Tish Gallery is trying to lend a helping hand through art. More than 50 works donated by Houston creatives will be up for sale this Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 in the gallery’s Slava Ukraini! fundraiser.

These works will be offered at a fraction of their value, with prices ranging from $50 to $1,000. All proceeds will benefit the Care Ukraine Crisis Fund, which provides water, food, hygiene kits, monetary assistance and other resources to hurting Ukrainians.

Anya Tish Gallery has a special connection to the Ukraine. Its owner Anya Tish is Polish and having grown up in a country bordering the Ukraine, she feels a personal responsibility to help her Ukrainian neighbors. Tish is grateful to the Europeans and Houstonians who have come together to donate works for the sale.

Eve Kask’s “Great Eye,” 1989, for sale at the Slava Ukraini! fundraiser at Anya Tish Gallery

“I’m shocked and appalled by the tragedy and the catastrophe that is taking place next door to the country I come from, and which is very close to my heart,” Tish says. “My friends and artists in Poland are all actively helping the refugees, volunteering and housing them in their homes.

“Millions of Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland for safe refuge. This fundraiser is my personal way to make an impact and give assistance to refugees that now have no home, belongings, food, or even water.”

Art lovers can view and purchase the artworks on Friday, April 29 from 6 to 9 pm, and Saturday, April 30 from noon to 5 pm, at Anya Tish Gallery, 4411 Montrose Boulevard. To learn more about the Ukraine art fundraiser, click here.