Your Guide to The Woodlands’ Art Season — From The Waterway Arts Festival to Spring Shows, Classes and More

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.

The “You Are Loved” bench is located at the Lower Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

"Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)

Since its earliest days, The Woodlands has been a community that’s cared about the arts. It all stems back to the master planned community’s founding couple George and Cynthia Mitchell, who were always passionate about the positive impact of the arts.

With spring here, The Woodlands is celebrating its bold creative streak with an array of art events, exhibitions, gallery shows and workshops. From vibrant artist showcases to interactive classes, there’s some incredibly arty experiences on tap. This is Your Guide to The Woodlands’ Art Season:

The Woodlands Waterway Art Festival

April 12 through April 14

There is no better introduction to The Woodlands’ bountiful art scene than The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, which takes place over three days every April.

Over one power-packed arts weekend, The Waterway Arts Festival showcases 150 artists, including painters, sculptors, potters and lots of other creatives along the water. Named the No. 1 fine arts festival in Texas, this is one of the events of the year in The Woodlands.

Spring Fine Arts Show at Market Street

May 11

In May, the Spring Fine Arts Show comes to town, bringing another opportunity to discover amateur and professional artists, with jewelry, digital art, metal work and photography to browse. There’s live music to accompany the art, and it’s all free to explore.

City Place Art Program

City Place is partnering with Houston-based Weingarten Art Group to incorporate a mix of iconic permanent pieces and must-see temporary installations throughout the 2,000 acre mixed-use development, which is situated at the axis of the Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Road and Interstate 45.

The first installation in the series is a piece called Periwinkle by the Austin and Dallas-based artists The Color Condition. Working with a vivid color palette, pattern and movement, The Color Condition created a series of fantastical realms inspired by childhood games (Candyland), characters (Peter Pan) and books (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Open to the public and free of charge daily from 7 am until 10 pm through June, Periwinkle is the first of what is anticipated to be a series of temporary installations headed to City Place this year.

The Ardest Gallery

There are lot of exciting things going on at Ardest Gallery throughout the year, from workshops to artist showcases. The workshops this spring include an outdoor art market dubbed Art in the Woods, which will take place on April 20. There is also a Star Wars-themed doodling class set for May 4. That’s May the 4th Be With You Day, of course.

Check out Ardest Gallery’s upcoming events schedule here.

Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios

You can swing by the cozy Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios at 208 Nursery Road to admire original fine art from local artists. There are pieces for sale, exhibitions and regular artist receptions where art lovers can meet and learn more about the works of art.

This spring brings the art show “Surrealism: It is, But It Isn’t.” This exhibition showcases works from a group of talented Texas artists and runs until May 10.

Mossrock Studio and Fine Art Gallery

Another spot in The Woodlands where you just might discover your new favorite artist is Mossrock Studio & Fine Art Gallery at 26002 Oakridge Drive. This gallery highlights a number of artists across several mediums, from photography and mixed media to painting and ceramics.

Public Art Around The Woodlands

The Woodlands is home to one of the largest collections of public art in Texas. There are several pieces of art to spot in Town Center and in all of The Woodlands’ villages. There are 30 unique art benches dotted around the neighborhood too.

There are 16 works of public art to see along the seven Public Art Loops in The Woodlands. This pioneering masterplanned community’s villages are connected by peaceful pathways, making these loops a joy to cycle, walk or run. See what you can find on the routes at Alden Bridge, Cochran’s Crossing, Sterling Ridge, Terramont, Indian Springs, Creekside and Grogan’s Mill. Each loop is between five and nine miles long.

Take An Art Class

Now, it’s your turn. If you’re looking for something unique to do with a group of friends, Painting with A Twist is certain to have an art class for you. There are several options to choose from, including Paint your Pet, Girls Night and Date Night, where you can learn to paint from an artist, sip wine and allow your creative juices to flow.

The Woodlands Art League brings its own classes. This community group offers an array of art instruction for any level of artist. Whatever your interests, there is sure to be something here for you. Options include youth art camps, weaving workshops, painting workshops and art journaling.