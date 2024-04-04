Periwinkle by The Color Condition_image 1_credit Nicki Evans Photography
Periwinkle by The Color Condition_image 3_credit Nicki Evans Photography
Spring14ArtShow069-660×400-1
The Woodlands' new arty bike racks certainly grab your attention. "Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)
You are Loved art bench, The Woodlands
The Ardest Gallery
Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
01
07

Periwinkle by The Color Condition is part of the City Place Art Program. (Photo by Nicki Evans Photography)

02
07

The City Place Art Program is free and open March - June. Image: Nicki Evans Photography

03
07

Market Street's Spring Fine Arts Show takes place in May.

04
07

"Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)

05
07

The “You Are Loved” bench is located at the Lower Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

06
07

The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.

07
07

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

Periwinkle by The Color Condition_image 1_credit Nicki Evans Photography
Periwinkle by The Color Condition_image 3_credit Nicki Evans Photography
Spring14ArtShow069-660×400-1
The Woodlands' new arty bike racks certainly grab your attention. "Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)
You are Loved art bench, The Woodlands
The Ardest Gallery
Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
Arts / Galleries

Your Guide to The Woodlands’ Art Season — From The Waterway Arts Festival to Spring Shows, Classes and More

In a Community That Embraces Art, There Is Nothing Like Spring

BY // 04.04.24
Periwinkle by The Color Condition is part of the City Place Art Program. (Photo by Nicki Evans Photography)
The City Place Art Program is free and open March - June. Image: Nicki Evans Photography
Market Street's Spring Fine Arts Show takes place in May.
The Woodlands' new arty bike racks certainly grab your attention. "Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)
The “You Are Loved” bench is located at the Lower Town Green Park in The Woodlands.
The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.
Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
1
7

Periwinkle by The Color Condition is part of the City Place Art Program. (Photo by Nicki Evans Photography)

2
7

The City Place Art Program is free and open March - June. Image: Nicki Evans Photography

3
7

Market Street's Spring Fine Arts Show takes place in May.

4
7

"Joyous Journey" is the work of Jana Zaatreh, and is dedicated to the memory of Jayla Davis' Nana. (Photo by Joan Tilton)

5
7

The “You Are Loved” bench is located at the Lower Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

6
7

The Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands is offering lots of fun classes this year. Photo: The Ardest Gallery.

7
7

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

Since its earliest days, The Woodlands has been a community that’s cared about the arts. It all stems back to the master planned community’s founding couple George and Cynthia Mitchell, who were always passionate about the positive impact of the arts.

With spring here, The Woodlands is celebrating its bold creative streak with an array of art events, exhibitions, gallery shows and workshops. From vibrant artist showcases to interactive classes, there’s some incredibly arty experiences on tap. This is Your Guide to The Woodlands’ Art Season:

The Woodlands Waterway Art Festival

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings in big crowds.

April 12 through April 14

There is no better introduction to The Woodlands’ bountiful art scene than The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, which takes place over three days every April.

Over one power-packed arts weekend, The Waterway Arts Festival showcases 150 artists, including painters, sculptors, potters and lots of other creatives along the water. Named the No. 1 fine arts festival in Texas, this is one of the events of the year in The Woodlands.

Spring Fine Arts Show at Market Street

May 11

In May, the Spring Fine Arts Show comes to town, bringing another opportunity to discover amateur and professional artists, with jewelry, digital art, metal work and photography to browse. There’s live music to accompany the art, and it’s all free to explore.

City Place Art Program

Periwinkle by The Color Condition_image 3_credit Nicki Evans Photography
Periwinkle by The Color Condition. Image: Nicki Evans Photography

City Place is partnering with Houston-based Weingarten Art Group to incorporate a mix of iconic permanent pieces and must-see temporary installations throughout the 2,000 acre mixed-use development, which is situated at the axis of the Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Road and Interstate 45.

The first installation in the series is a piece called Periwinkle by the Austin and Dallas-based artists The Color Condition. Working with a vivid color palette, pattern and movement, The Color Condition created a series of fantastical realms inspired by childhood games (Candyland), characters (Peter Pan) and books (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Open to the public and free of charge daily from 7 am until 10 pm through June, Periwinkle is the first of what is anticipated to be a series of temporary installations headed to City Place this year.

The Ardest Gallery

The gallery space at Ardest has a center space perfect for a monthly rotating exhibit.
The gallery space at Ardest has a center space perfect for a monthly rotating exhibit.

There are lot of exciting things going on at Ardest Gallery throughout the year, from workshops to artist showcases. The workshops this spring include an outdoor art market dubbed Art in the Woods, which will take place on April 20. There is also a Star Wars-themed doodling class set for May 4. That’s May the 4th Be With You Day, of course.

Check out Ardest Gallery’s upcoming events schedule here.

Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios

You can swing by the cozy Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios at 208 Nursery Road to admire original fine art from local artists. There are pieces for sale, exhibitions and regular artist receptions where art lovers can meet and learn more about the works of art.

This spring brings the art show “Surrealism: It is, But It Isn’t.” This exhibition showcases works from a group of talented Texas artists and runs until May 10.

Mossrock Studio and Fine Art Gallery

Another spot in The Woodlands where you just might discover your new favorite artist is Mossrock Studio & Fine Art Gallery at 26002 Oakridge Drive. This gallery highlights a number of artists across several mediums, from photography and mixed media to painting and ceramics.

Public Art Around The Woodlands

The “You Are Loved” bench is located at the Lower Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands is home to one of the largest collections of public art in Texas. There are several pieces of art to spot in Town Center and in all of The Woodlands’ villages. There are 30 unique art benches dotted around the neighborhood too.

There are 16 works of public art to see along the seven Public Art Loops in The Woodlands. This pioneering masterplanned community’s villages are connected by peaceful pathways, making these loops a joy to cycle, walk or run. See what you can find on the routes at Alden Bridge, Cochran’s Crossing, Sterling Ridge, Terramont, Indian Springs, Creekside and Grogan’s Mill. Each loop is between five and nine miles long.

Take An Art Class

Now, it’s your turn. If you’re looking for something unique to do with a group of friends, Painting with A Twist is certain to have an art class for you. There are several options to choose from, including Paint your Pet, Girls Night and Date Night, where you can learn to paint from an artist, sip wine and allow your creative juices to flow.

The Woodlands Art League brings its own classes. This community group offers an array of art instruction for any level of artist. Whatever your interests, there is sure to be something here for you. Options include youth art camps, weaving workshops, painting workshops and art journaling.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
read full series
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X