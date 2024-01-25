The Most Interesting Houses For Sale In The Woodlands — Stunning Estates In Carlton Woods and Grogan’s Mill Beckon

The stunning courtyard is an impressive feature of the mansion in The Woodlands at N Tranquil Path.

The French-style chateau is matched by a pretty interior style with lots of special details.

Perfect landscaping and a contemporary pool are among the features at 126 Tranquil Path.

126 Tranquil Path has a spacious, classic kitchen in the heart of the home.

The interior has attractive wooden beams and cozy vibes all around.

A new year is always a good time to reflect on goals. Is buying a new home one of yours? If The Woodlands is in your plans, there are some compelling listings fresh on the real estate market in this hub of its own that’s about to turn 50. These impressive estates are ready for new owners (daydreamers also welcome) in 2024.

These are the Most Interesting Houses For Sale In The Woodlands:

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods Creekside

Listing Price: $9,400,000

The Important Numbers: 2019 (year built), 16,455 square feet, seven bedrooms, nine full and four half bathrooms

Is a sprawling Santa Barbara-style estate calling your name? 14 Hammock Dune, perfectly perched on the fourth hole of the Tom Fazio course at Carlton Woods, is a special mansion. From its elaborate entrance with a motor court to an infinity pool overlooking a tranquil pond, the features of this house are impressive and timeless.

It was renovated in 2020 to include additional wings, including new guest quarters with a private kitchen, living area and courtyard.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $5,999,000

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 10,582 square feet, six to seven bedrooms, eight full and five half bathrooms

Nine acres of pristine beauty could be yours at 126 Tranquil Path. This mansion in The Woodlands has a similar appearance to that of a countryside estate, complete with a grand entrance and featured pond. The surrounding land leaves plenty of options for creativity and expansion in the future. The interior has an old world charm, and the beautiful backyard pool is a perfect spot to soak up the rays and enjoy entertaining when the weather is fine.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $4,600,000

The Important Numbers: 1996 (year built), 8,431 square feet, five to seven bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms

Just down the road in Grogan’s Mill, there’s also a French-style chateau on the market in The Woodlands. 206 N Tranquil Path Drive is a sweet escape with impressive staircases, decorative wallpaper and exquisite touches throughout. To the back, there is a courtyard with extravagant water features overlooking a long swimming pool, privately hidden by tall trees for the ultimate in privacy.