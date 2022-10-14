Art League Houston’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree Earlie Hudnall, Jr.’s “Lady in Black Hat With Feathers,” 1990, will be featured in ALH’s Gala silent auction Friday, October 14, 2022. (Image courtesy of Art League Houston and the artist)
Arts / Museums

Art League Houston Celebrates 74 Years With Texas Art Awards and a Powerful Auction

A Closer Look at the Pieces Collectors Will Be Lusting After

BY // 10.14.22
One of the hottest art tickets of the fall, which also doubles as an important art collecting opportunity due to its iconic silent art auction — with bidding available online — is stocked with current and past Texas Artists of the Year and Lifetime Achievement in the Arts honorees.

What: Art League Houston’s 74th Anniversary gala — Luminaries

When: This Friday, October 14 from 7 pm to midnight

Where: POST Houston’s dazzling X Art Pavilion, 401 Franklin Street

High Points: Get ready for an illuminated evening with one of Houston’s oldest and most community-focused arts nonprofits at Art League Houston’s 74th Anniversary gala dubbed Luminaries, which is unfurling for the first time at the recently revitalized POST Houston. This year‘s gala honors Dallas-based Letitia Huckaby as 2022 Texas Artist of the Year, Houston’s own Earlie Hudnall, Jr. as recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts, and power couple Melanie Lawson and John Guess, Jr.as 2022 Texas Patrons of the Year.

Co-chaired by Joi Maria and Matt Probus and Seba Raquel Suber and emceed by Houston poet laureate Outspoken Bean, this reborn gala features a festive cocktail reception, a three-course dinner catered by The Hometown Chef Catering Co., an open bar, a digital art experience from Input/Output and music from DJ Flash Gordon Parks.

The epic art night is a significant event for Art League Houston, funding more than 33 percent of its annual operating budget. ALH is headed towards its momentous 75th anniversary in 2023. It serves as a hub of creativity for the Houston community through its diverse, inclusive and significant exhibitions, artist talks, studio classes and arts education initiatives. These include its acclaimed Healing Arts Program.

A Sizzling Silent Auction For Art League Houston

Besides the heartfelt awards ceremony, the prime event of the evening will be the Art League Houston gala’s signature silent auction. Stocked with works from more than 50 notable Texas-based artists, this silent auction is now live and will close at 10:30 pm tonight (Friday, October 14). See all the auction artworks and register to bid here.

A bold feminist statement: Kelli Vance's "Her Descent," 2022, is up for acquisition at Art League Houston's Illumination Gala. (Image courtesy of Art League Houston and the artist)
A bold feminist statement: Kelli Vance’s “Her Descent,” 2022, is up for acquisition at Art League Houston’s Illumination Gala. (Image courtesy of Art League Houston and the artist)

Scroll through the slide show above this story to see PaperCity’s picks for top lots to acquire. Note: You do not need to attend the gala to bid and artwork proceeds support Art League Houston and also the participating artists.

Tariff: Just in: the gala is sold out, but you can support Art League Houston’s worthy cause by donating here if you wish.

