7 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Spring

From four new artists at The Dallas Contemporary to a one-of-a-kind Cartier exhibit, these are the must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this spring.

The Dallas Contemporary

The Dallas Contemporary will be debuting four new exhibits starting on April 16. Houston-based sculptor Joseph Havel‘s Parrot Architecture is an exhibition of never-before-seen wall assemblages and totemic bronze and resin sculptures. Made with the help of his pet parrot Hannah during the pandemic, Havel’s works seek to showcase the environmental impact of the global health crisis on engendered species.

Lonnie Holley, a self-taught Alabama-born artist, will also be making his Texas debut this spring with a new body of ceramic works called Coming From The Earth. The seventh child of 27, Holley has had several jobs before creating his first work of art at 29 years old. Working with drawing, painting, sculpture, and more, Holley’s work is inspired by his upbringing in a chaotic environment.

California-native and College Station-based artist Natalie Wadlington will make her institutional debut at the Dallas Contemporary with Places That Grow. The exhibition features a series of figurative paintings with a fantastical twist.

Borna Sammak‘s America, Nice Place will also be debuting on April 16, marking the New York-based artist’s first solo exhibition in Texas and his first museum show. A mixed-media sculpture, painting, and installation artist, Sammak is inspired by pop culture and everyday surroundings.

Tiara with platinum, diamonds, and turquoise, sold to The Honorable Robert Henry Brand, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)

Dallas Museum of Art

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro is opening on March 13. It’ll be the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississippian peoples. Bringing together nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works, the exhibit is the first of its kind.

On May 14, Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity will finally open. The star-studded exhibit features Islamic art’s influence on Louis Cartier and the designers of the French jewelry brand from the 20th century to today. The first Cartier exhibition in Texas for two decades, this exhibit is bound to be something special.

2022 Nasher Prize Laureate Nairy Baghramian’s “Misfits” is currently on display. (Courtesy)

Nasher Sculpture Center

Currently on display until May 1, 2022 Nasher Prize Laureate Nairy Baghramian‘s recent series Misfits is on view in the front gallery space at the Nasher. The sculpture series even includes a new work called Misfits P created just for the installation, as well as two of Baghramian’s Paris Misfits. Along with the sculptures, a photo from the artist’s series Jumbled Alphabet is displayed. Although pieces look like they could be played with, please do not touch them.