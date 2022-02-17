casamia (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
01
15

To celebrate the brand's latest tabletop collection, Aprés Ski, the duo behind Casamia hosted a late-afternoon get together in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

02
15

Caitlin Riggins, Alyssa Lare, Caroline Stinson, Hannah Heighten (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

03
15

Casamia's Aprés Ski tablescape on full display on the Fachini balcony. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

04
15

Roe Caviar served on potato chips — a match made in food heaven. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

05
15

The scene at Casamia's Aprés Ski gathering. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

06
15

Elegant glass-footed mugs (perfect for Hot Toddys) are featured in Casamia's Aprés Ski drop. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

07
15

Olivia Boyce, Arden Hensarling (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

08
15

Sarah-Allen Preston, Rachel Stocker, Meghan Guffey, Sarah Oliver (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

09
15

Casamia founders Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

10
15

Fondue, a perfect aprés ski indulgence, served in Casamia's ceramic sets. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

11
15

Customized Toblerone boxes. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

12
15

Casamia founders Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson mingling in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

13
15

Bottles of Ghostwood Whiskey and Dallas-based Rose Gold Rosé hand-painted by Marisa Renfro. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

14
15

Custom Casamia cocktail napkins. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

15
15

A twinkling party guide. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

The Seen / Style

Casamia Brings Home Entertaining to the Heart of Highland Park Village

A Stay-At-Home Status Symbol Continues to Take Off

BY // 02.17.22
photography Rebecca Patton of Beckley
To celebrate the brand's latest tabletop collection, Aprés Ski, the duo behind Casamia hosted a late-afternoon get together in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Caitlin Riggins, Alyssa Lare, Caroline Stinson, Hannah Heighten (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Casamia's Aprés Ski tablescape on full display on the Fachini balcony. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Roe Caviar served on potato chips — a match made in food heaven. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
The scene at Casamia's Aprés Ski gathering. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Elegant glass-footed mugs (perfect for Hot Toddys) are featured in Casamia's Aprés Ski drop. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Olivia Boyce, Arden Hensarling (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Sarah-Allen Preston, Rachel Stocker, Meghan Guffey, Sarah Oliver (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Casamia founders Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Fondue, a perfect aprés ski indulgence, served in Casamia's ceramic sets. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Customized Toblerone boxes. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Casamia founders Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson mingling in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Bottles of Ghostwood Whiskey and Dallas-based Rose Gold Rosé hand-painted by Marisa Renfro. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Custom Casamia cocktail napkins. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
A twinkling party guide. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
In the early days of the pandemic, friends Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson decided to give their regular tablescapes a glow up. The idea blossomed into Casamia, a chic party-in-a-package concept and a home entertainer’s best friend.

In just two short years, the Cali-based brand has gained good traction, particularly in Texas (Stinson grew up in Dallas and Renfro is a graduate of SMU). A quick search of #GetCasamia on Instagram curates a collection of elegant or cheery dining setups, from a colorful table in Houston to a delicate garden party in Dallas (a collaboration with Kimberly Schlegel Whitman). When asked why things seem to be taking off in the Lone Star State, the duo believes firmly in the power (and preparedness) of a southern hostess.

Casamia founders Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

In celebration of Casamia’s latest tabletop collection, Aprés Ski, the duo hosted a late-afternoon get together in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. Taking over the Fachini balcony (perched atop the center’s historic movie theater), Casamia’s ceramic fondue sets, Hot Toddy glasses, and gingham trays were on full display. As the sun set on the open-air party, the Village’s 1.5 million twinkling light complemented the slopes-inspired — but distinctly Dallas — gathering.

