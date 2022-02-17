Casamia Brings Home Entertaining to the Heart of Highland Park Village

To celebrate the brand's latest tabletop collection, Aprés Ski, the duo behind Casamia hosted a late-afternoon get together in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

In the early days of the pandemic, friends Marisa Renfro and Caroline Stinson decided to give their regular tablescapes a glow up. The idea blossomed into Casamia, a chic party-in-a-package concept and a home entertainer’s best friend.

In just two short years, the Cali-based brand has gained good traction, particularly in Texas (Stinson grew up in Dallas and Renfro is a graduate of SMU). A quick search of #GetCasamia on Instagram curates a collection of elegant or cheery dining setups, from a colorful table in Houston to a delicate garden party in Dallas (a collaboration with Kimberly Schlegel Whitman). When asked why things seem to be taking off in the Lone Star State, the duo believes firmly in the power (and preparedness) of a southern hostess.

In celebration of Casamia’s latest tabletop collection, Aprés Ski, the duo hosted a late-afternoon get together in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. Taking over the Fachini balcony (perched atop the center’s historic movie theater), Casamia’s ceramic fondue sets, Hot Toddy glasses, and gingham trays were on full display. As the sun set on the open-air party, the Village’s 1.5 million twinkling light complemented the slopes-inspired — but distinctly Dallas — gathering.