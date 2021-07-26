We endlessly admire anyone who embraces a second or third chapter in life. Pivoting toward a new or long hidden passion is too frightening for many of us to fathom, but Patricia Quirino — now known as DJ RomiQ — did just that in 2018. Chapter one was working in the restaurant industry. When that field no longer challenged her, she accepted an opportunity to work for the OGs of boutique party-planning firms, Todd Events. She started at the bottom of that food chain, doing a little of everything, but Todd Events founder Todd Fiscus quickly recognized her affinity for the floral department, and ultimately she helmed that portion of the team.

In 2018, Quirino took yet another leap of faith and enrolled in a course at the Scratch DJ Academy in New York City. She had long been fascinated by mixmaster maestros and their ability to bring the energy of a room up and down with expert precision. It was a short-format learning session, as the Todd Events calendar rarely has any blank entries. In 2019 she took a longer course in Dallas then plunged into her new sideline venture by spinning tunes at her first gig, that year’s TWO x TWO’s First Look party.

But then came 2020. Lockdown crashed down on us all, and Quirino saw all of her Todd Events and DJ bookings canceled or indefinitely postponed. She spent the time with her family in Fort Worth and creating a little home pod with Todd Fiscus and his husband, stylist Ceron, and their young daughter, Emme. Quirino confesses, with a wink, that she and Ceron became Dallas’ resident margarita to-go experts.

Now things are happening again in both of her careers. Events needing bountiful bouquets are in abundance, and Quirino is getting turntable bookings left and right. We asked DJ RomiQ to craft a PaperCity playlist for our readers. Eight is her lucky number, so below is just a portion of what you will find.

DJ RomiQ’s PaperCity Lucky Day Flowers and Music

1. Gigamesh | “Control” (featuring Caroline Smith)

2. Tones and I | “Fly Away”

3. Yung Bae | “Disco Body Parts” (feat. Awolnation)

4. Paul Woolford & Amber Mark | “Heat”

5. Sofi Tukker | “Purple Hat”

6. The Endorphins “Pusha Lady” | (featuring Lazee)

7. Silk City | “New Love” (featuring Ellie Goulding)

8. Party Pupils & Max | “Love Me For The Weekend” (with Ashe)