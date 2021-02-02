Ebony Lewis Black History Month
Ebony Lewis created this banner for Black History Month.

Well-known muralist and painter in Dallas, Jeremy Biggers was tapped to participate in the Deep Ellum banner project.

Dallas artist JD Moore chose to showcase William Sidney Pittman on his banner.

Local artist Shamsy is known for her artwork and botanical products.

Molly Snyder works with fiber and textile design in her art.

Erykah Badu was the focus of Brooklynd Turner's banner.

Arts

Six Dallas Artists Create New Deep Ellum Banners for Black History Month

Jeremy Biggers, Ebony Lewis, Shamsy, and More Showcase Their Work

BY // 02.02.21
Ebony Lewis created this banner for Black History Month.

Well-known muralist and painter in Dallas, Jeremy Biggers was tapped to participate in the Deep Ellum banner project.

Dallas artist JD Moore chose to showcase William Sidney Pittman on his banner.

Local artist Shamsy is known for her artwork and botanical products.

Molly Snyder works with fiber and textile design in her art.

In honor of Black History Month this February, the Deep Ellum Foundation and founding director of WAAS Gallery Brandy Michele Adams have teamed up to curate six new streetpole banners designed by local artists in Deep Ellum. These banners are going up today and — to coincide with Women’s History Month as well — will be on display until March.

Dallas artists such as Jeremy Biggers, well-known in the city for his paintings and murals, have created images for each of their banners that depict the history of Deep Ellum as a historic center of Black life in Dallas. From legendary jazz musicians to acclaimed architects and current icons like Erykah Badu, each artist will use their medium to show what Deep Ellum means to them and celebrate Black History Month.

Dream by Jeremy Biggers
Jeremy Biggers created the “Dream” mural in South Dallas.

Other participants for the Black History Month banner project include Ebony Lewis — Mississippi-born, but Dallas-native. She recently earned a project with the Mayor Star Council Bus stop project, and has collaborated with DART, Neiman Marcus, and more. Another participant, JD Moore, who has been working as a full-time artist (and tattoo artist at Last Angels) in Dallas since 2013, chose William Sidney Pittman (the Black architect behind the neighborhood’s historic and newly renovated Pittman Hotel) to showcase on his banner.

Texas visual artist Shamsy created a botanical-themed design for her banner — The University of North Texas alum currently sells her works and botanical products at West Elm. Molly Sydnor utilized fiber art to create the most colorful work in the group, and muralist Brooklynd Turner illustrated legendary musician Erykah Badu. Turner is also the art director of WAAS.

You can visit the new banners beginning at 3 pm today, or browse the artists’ designs virtually in our gallery below.

