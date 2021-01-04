Arts / Museums

The Dallas Art News You Need to Know in January

Surreal Figures, Yoshitomo Nara's First Texas Museum Solo, and an Artistic Ode To the '80s Mixtape

BY // 01.04.21
Jeremiah-Onifade-Headshot_Courtesy-of-the-artist-scaled

“Jeremiah Onifadé: surreal figures” debuts at SITE131 on January 9. (Courtesy of the artist)

While we remain cautiously optimistic about the year 2021, the Dallas art scene is already delivering. Here are the new shows, concepts, and visiting artists you need to know for the winter weeks ahead.

Remembering Africa

Jeremiah Onifadé’s Ibinabo’s Red Salmon, 2020, at SITE131

Jeremiah Onifadé has called Dallas home for the past few years, but Nigeria — his birth country — is the inspiration for his first solo exhibition at SITE131. His intriguingly circuitous path to painting began slightly over a decade ago, when he was studying at the Savannah College of Art and Design after leaving Nigeria. Unable to make ends meet, he enlisted in the U.S. military, then found his way to Texas to continue his art studies at Collin College, eventually receiving a master’s in engineering from Southern Methodist University.

SITE131 founder and curator Joan Davidow was drawn to the dancelike figures that float across Onifadé’s canvases. Fourteen paintings comprise the resulting exhibition, “Jeremiah Onifadé: surreal figures” (January 9 – March 27). Paintings of various sizes line the walls of the Design District gallery, where you may see hints of the Old Masters, particularly Velasquez, Caravaggio, and Titian, who inform the artist’s interest in the figure. “Onifadé’s work stays with me,” Davidow says. “It’s totally original. His figures are weirdly elegant, moving in space, telling stories totally new to me.”

 

Totally Rad

Judy Chicago’s Rearrangeable Rainbow Blocks, 1965, at Nasher Sculpture Center

The 1980s idea of mixtapes provide the perfect escape from our current reality. Our beloved Nasher Sculpture Center mixes it up with “Mixtape” (February 6 – September 26), a compilation of “tracks,” or micro-exhibitions, culled from the permanent collection and installed in various galleries. Making repeat appearances are pieces from Picasso and Giacometti, as well as Nasher first-timers Judy Chicago and Nicole Eisenman. Curator Catherine Craft says, “I learned to make mixtapes from my best friend, and the time it took — getting all the songs queued up just right — was filled with endless conversation.” The exhibition will likely spark conversations in those hallowed Renzo Piano spaces as well, now that the Nasher — and the Dallas museum’s other new initiative, Nasher Public — is open again.

 

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

Year of Yoshitomo

Yoshitomo Nara’s NO WAR, 2019, at Dallas Contemporary (courtesy of the artist, Blum & Poe, and Pace Gallery)

At the end January, 2021, Yoshitomo Nara — a leading star (along with Takashi Murakami) of the Superflat movement, travels to Texas to install a monumental museum show at the Dallas Contemporary. Stay tuned to our site — or read our current print issue now — for PaperCity’s interview with the Dallas Contemporary adjunct curator Pedro Alonzo, who’s organizing Nara’s first museum solo in Texas. – Catherine Anspon 

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3710 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X