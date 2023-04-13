Celebrate Arts Month in Downtown Dallas With a Block Party, Video Art Night, and Festival

Dallas shines in April. Flowers bloom, temperatures are heaven-sent and the arts permeate the culture as the city celebrates Dallas Arts Month. This year is extra special, as Arts Month (founded in 2013) celebrates its 10th anniversary. From block parties to Video Arts Nights and more, there’s no better place to celebrate Dallas Arts Month than in Downtown Dallas.

Changing Perspectives Block Party

The annual Changing Perspectives Block Party takes place in the evening on Friday, April 14 at Sammons Park. The event, which is hosted in front of the Winspear Opera House, is sure to be a memorable way to celebrate Dallas Arts Month.

At this free, family-friendly party, guests will see Close-Act Theatre’s “Birdmen” come to life as the large, dinosaur-like performers extend 23-feet-high, 19-feet-long, and show their wingspans of 13-feet. Close-Act Theatre is an international street theater company founded in 1991 in the Netherlands that originates from a combined collaboration of disciplines including designers, actors, dancers, choreographers, and musicians. Besides experiencing the distinctive “Birdmen,” attendees will have the chance to see some of the best artists in the city, including musicians and dancers, and contribute to a community mural.

AT&T Discovery District Arts Festival

Inspire your inner artist and check out the first annual AT&T Discovery District Arts Festival during the day on April 15. Meander around the festival while you listen to a live music lineup of local musicians debuting sounds from Deep Ellum in partnership with Deep Ellum 100. More than 40 local artists (from small start-up business owners to professional crafters), in partnership with Jackson the Brand and FGIII Fine Art Productions, will be showcased at its artisan market. You can also shop from budding, teenage artists at the mobile art studio Work/Shop. The Stewpot Dallas art exhibition and sale inside Golden Boy Room, as well as the digital arts exhibition featuring teen artwork in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art inside the AT&T Lobby, are other meaningful ways to take home a new piece to add to your collection.

In the mood to make something of your own? Join Oil and Cotton for a complimentary family make-and-take workshop in The Grove, or adults can take its beginners’ workshop introducing students to sculptural paper flowers on the 2nd floor of The Exchange Hall.

Video Art Nights (VAN)

On the evening of Friday, April 21, Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI) and AURORA will present the second annual Video Art Nights (VAN) at Pegasus Plaza. VAN is a curated video art program that merges art, technology, and the public realm. Guests will also enjoy live jazz music by Len Barnett, live graffiti art by IZK, pop-up shopping opportunities at Unbranded, refreshments by Pegasus City Brewery and Topo Chico, and more. VAN is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

Arts Month Sip and Shop at Unbranded

Hop on over from Video Art Nights and visit Downtown’s pop-up shop Unbranded for a special Sip and Shop event. Drop in and shop the store’s unique mix of vintage vendors, selling everything from apparel to accessories and jewelry–All with a refreshment in hand!

Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair (April 20 through 23) is one of the city’s most beloved spring traditions. Held in the heart of the Downtown Arts District at Fashion Industry Gallery, the Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading national and international galleries. Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming encourage lively conversations in a robust and rapidly growing arts community.

Pro tip: Use the code ‘DOWNTOWN’ to receive a complimentary GA ticket for the fair courtesy of Downtown Dallas, Inc., and the Dallas Art Fair. For those who live or work Downtown, it’s the perfect chance to experience the Art Fair on your lunch hour or after work on Friday.

Eyeboretum

Join Headington Companies and The Joule for Eyeboretum (April 21 through 23), an imaginative outdoor garden experience at the most iconic destination in Downtown Dallas in celebration of the Dallas Art Fair. From the creators who brought The Eye to the heart of Downtown Dallas comes a wildly creative experience in an event venue like no other in the city. Explore surreal gardens, sip a cocktail or two, and enjoy a few surprises along the way. Space is limited for this event and advanced ticket purchase is required.

Daisha Board Gallery Opening Reception

On the evening of Saturday, April 22 at the iconic Joule Hotel, the Daisha Board Gallery — the first Black woman-owned contemporary art gallery in Downtown Dallas — will open with sounds by Endolena and curated cocktails by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Featured Artists Jeremy Biggers, Sam Lao, Jennifer Monet Cowley, Romulo Martinez (Venezuela), Nii Narku Thompson (Ghana) and YNG (London). Be sure to register ahead for this historic evening.