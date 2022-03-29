Downtown Is The Place To Be This Dallas Arts Month — Festivals, Block Parties, Exhibitions, and More Ways to Celebrate

Historic West End Square is just one of a wide range of locations for Dallas Arts Month.

Dallas Arts Month will feature a variety of different events all across the city.

Video Art Nights will be innovative displays of curated video art programs in various public parks across downtown.

Dallas Arts Month is a tangible sign that the city's arts community is resilient and continues to be creative and dynamic.

After a two-year pandemic and virtual events, Dallas Arts Month returns in-person to Dallas this April. Launched in 2013 as Dallas Arts Week, the annual event is a city-wide celebration throughout the entire month. Art lovers can find festivals, plays, concerts, exhibitions, and more all across the city including community events (which are free and open to the public), as well as special ticketed events.

“After having mostly virtual programming last year due to the pandemic, the return of in-person programming for Dallas Arts Month is a tangible sign that our arts community is resilient and continues to be creative and dynamic,” OAC Director (and incoming President and CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc.) Jennifer Scripps tells PaperCity. “We all hope Dallas residents and visitors are able to experience some of the arts in our city.”

Let’s take a look at what’s on the playbill to celebrate Dallas Arts Month 2022.

Video Art Nights will be innovative displays of curated video art programs in various public parks across downtown.

VIDEO ART NIGHTS

Each Friday night in April, Downtown Dallas, Inc. and AURORA will host special Video Art Nights. These innovative displays will bring curated video art programs to various public parks across downtown Dallas in a unique fusion of art, technology, and community. Plus, there will be live music, quaint artisan markets, and sips provided by Pegasus City Brewery.

Deep Ellum Arts Festival.

DEEP ELLUM ARTS FESTIVAL

This free, three-day festival runs from April 1 through 3 and will feature 200 juried decorative and visual artists selling and commissioning original works. You can also catch 100 original bands, as well as artists showcasing the newest sights and sounds from six different stages and two additional performance areas. Time to rock on in Deep Ellum.

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” is now open in Dallas’ East Quarter. (Courtesy)

IMMERSIVE FRIDA KAHLO

After the insanely popular Immersive Van Gogh exhibit debuted in Dallas earlier this year, a new art experience has taken over the Lighthouse Artspace in the East Quarter — Immersive Frida Kahlo.

State-of-the art technology brings Kahlo’s art to life on a monumental scale in an unforgettable, 360-degree experience at the historic masonic temple. The iconic, Mexico-born artist’s work that has become a universal symbol of resilience and perseverance comes to life on a grand scale while accompanied by a ravishing musical score. This is an experience not to be missed.

CREATIVE CONVERSATION ARTS + TOURISM

Kick off Arts Month at this free event on Monday, April 4 that will dive deep into how cultural tourism has grown to become a major segment of tourism in Dallas. With speakers from a variety of different organizations including Bishop Arts Theater Center, Fair Park First, City of Dallas’ Convention and Event Services Department, and KERA, this is a chance to learn more about how the arts is shaping our city.

Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming at the Dallas Arts Fair encourage lively conversations.

DALLAS ART FAIR

From April 21 through 24, the Dallas Art Fair at the Fashion Industry Gallery downtown will offer collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading national and international galleries. Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming encourage lively conversations about the rapidly growing arts community. Pro tip: there will be a special Professionals Day on April 22 with free entry using the code DOWNTOWNDALLAS.

Enjoy the Block Party hosted by the Dallas Arts Distict.

DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT BLOCK PARTY

Taking place at Sammons Park on April 29, the Dallas Arts District will host its annual Changing Perspectives Block Party: A Cultural Festival, in partnership with AT&T Performing Arts Center. The event will feature performances by the Brooklyn Jumbies with Bandan Koro African Drummers and Dancers.

The block party will also feature a collaboration with the Brooklyn Jumbies, student stilts dancers from Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage and other artists, including Dezi 5 and his dynamic band, a marimba ensemble and more. There will be a special art installation presented by Aurora and Downtown Dallas, Inc., as well as family-friendly events including bubble sculptures, a photo booth, a community art project, and food trucks.

Kid’s Arts Fest in the Discovery District.

FAMILY ARTS FAIR IN THE DISTRICT

On April 30, Dallas Arts District will host the ultimate family arts fair in the District. An experiential arts class, tattoo artist, live performances and more. The event will feature artisan vendors, live performances, art workshops, and kid-friendly activities.

SUNDAY DINNER UNDER THE STARS

To finish off the month strong, on May 1, AT&T Discovery District and Adolphus Hotel chefs are teaming up for a Sunday dinner under the stars on the lawn at the AT&T Discovery District. Talk about an idyllic way to say goodbye to Dallas Arts Month and usher in summer.

Movie nights.

FOR THE KIDS

Dallas Arts Month is making it easy to celebrate with kids, too. Every Saturday night in April, Downtown Dallas, Inc. will host Saturday Night Movie Night featuring different favorite Disney movies at 7:45 pm at Pacific Plaza. A great way to chat with your kids about cinematic arts.



To find out how to celebrate Dallas Arts Month Downtown through the entire month of April, visit www.downtowndallas.com/events and www.DallasArtsMonth.com.