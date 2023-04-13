Houston Luxury Label with New York City Roots Steps Onto International Fashion Stage with New Collection

New to the collection is the Ping Vest features a sleek collar, embroidered detailing, and a classic silhouette. Pair with the Dylan Pant to wear as a set!

The perfect pieces to elevate your spring look to another level of sophistication. Dress it up the Freya blazer by layering over a dress or dress it down by wearing it over a casual tee.

Layered to perfection, the Tamar Dress features intricate embroidery along the neckline, sleeves, and at the end of each flowing layer at the bottom of the dress.

Designer Christy Lynn Lee on the set of the Spring 2023 “Memoir, From Paris With Love” collection campaign shoot in Paris.

Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee brings a breath of fresh air to the world of fashion with her timeless yet modern designs. With an eye for detail and luxurious fabrics, her eponymous label Christy Lynn exudes femininity with confidence. Now, the designer is stepping onto the international fashion stage with the unveiling of her wildly successful Spring 2023 collection, “Memoir: From Paris with Love.” An ode to timeless Parisienne elegance and attention to detail.

While Texans have been coveting the Christy Lynn collection since its launch in 2020 from popular retailers Tootsies and Julian Gold, the label has been gaining popularity with the social jet set crowd from Palm Beach to the Hamptons over the past three years and is now available in over 100 luxury retailers worldwide. As of spring 2023, the brand hit boutiques internationally in Australia, the Greek Islands, and Spain with no signs of slowing down.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for my collection to be accepted globally, it only further motivates me to create designs that inspire all of our loyal clients,” says designer Christy Lynn Lee. “It’s a dream come true to be able to share my passion with women all over the world and for Christy Lynn to be appreciated in many different cultures and markets is very rewarding.”

The recently launched “Memoir: From Paris with Love” collection is inspired by Lee’s time in Paris while promoting her label. Staying true to the theme, the designer even shot the ad campaign on the streets of Paris. One of the chosen locations was also featured in a few scenes for Netflix’s hit show, Emily in Paris.

Her feminine, contemporary style emphasizes strong lines with soft silhouettes. She is known for her eye-catching custom prints, often hand-painted original designs by her sister. In addition to embroidered suits and floral top options, Christy Lynn showcases sophisticated daytime dresses featuring her signature style. Her fashion-forward designs are sure to give any wardrobe an instant overhaul.

Creating a Christy Lynn design is no small feat. The process begins with careful consideration of the fabrics and silhouettes. The designer sources the finest Italian and French materials and spends considerable time in her atelier in Houston, carefully crafting each piece, Christy Lynn puts endless attention and care into each garment. This combination of innovative prints and fine craftsmanship makes a Christy Lynn garment a true work of art.

