Headlined by Fashion Legends, This Artful Dallas Gala Earns its Hype — And Punk-Chic Dress Code

The Dallas Contemporary’s spring gala has quickly become one of our city’s coolest events. Last year in particular—with its fresh format (part gala, part opening), a pre-dinner video message from Kate Moss, and an eternally welcome Erykah Badu sighting—was one to remember.

For the S/S20 gala, The Dallas Contemporary, Headington Companies, The Joule, and Forty Five Ten have pulled together a one-of-a-kind Dallas event (sponsored by PaperCity) that should only build on that hype.

On Saturday, March 28, the contemporary museum will honor Vivienne Westwood, regarded as one the architects of the ’70s punk fashion movement, as well as offer a first preview of her upcoming exhibition, “Get a Life!,” which will run through August 23 and marks the esteemed British designer’s first museum show in North America. Co-curated by Dallas Contemporary’s senior curator, Laurie Ann Farrel, the exhibit presents a fusion of fashion and ar through an activist’s lens.

“For over forty years, Vivienne Westwood has been a cultural leader and activist, ahead of her time and a trailblazer,” Dallas Contemporary executive directory Peter Doroshenko says in a release. “It is very timely that Vivienne receives Dallas Contemporary’s 2020 creativity award for her vision, energy and focus on making the world a more interesting place.”

In addition to Westwood’s exhibit, gala guests will also get a private first look at Paolo Roversi’s “Birds,” which focuses on the Italian fashion photographer’s forty years collaborating with Comme des Garçons, featuring some never-before-seen shots in the non-traditional installation, on view through August 23.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase here and attire is, in a nod to Westwood’s impact on the fashion world, “Punk-Chic, but make it sustainable.” The S/S20 Gala will feature custom cocktails from Casa Dragones Tequila and Roxor Gin, music by conservatory-trained percussionist Dimitrios Varlamis (his use of synthesizers promises a unique soundtrack for the evening), and a live auction present by Christie’s in honor of Westwood. All guests will be gifted a Guadalajaran-made ceramic plate custom designed by artist Francesco Clemente, and a surprise DJ will be revealed to those who make their way to the after party.