Brandon Zech, Julia Barbosa Landois, Heidi Vaughan, Angela Guerra Walley check out the art work at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw. (Photo by Tasha Gorel / Natasha Nivan Productions)

Chair Seba Suber, Angela Guerra Walley and chair Anthony Suber make the scene at DiverseWorks' Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Chairs Fred & Carmen Rhodes at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Emcee Mister McKinney, Xandra Eden, Heidi Vaughan at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Nick Vaughan, Jessica Kreutter, Kristi Rangel make the scene at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Chairs Seba & Anthony Suber, Fred & Carmen Rhodes at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Brent Armour, Ignacio Carrión at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Ciro Flores, John Heinzerling, Mister McKinney at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

DJ Ichikara Valdez, Jonathan Sterling Rhodes, Fred Rhodes, Jeremy Character at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Brent Armour, Ignacio Carrión at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Crowd viewing Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Arts / Galleries

DiverseWorks’ Luck of the Draw Gives Houston Art Lovers Another Chance — How You Can Still Get In On the Action

Finding a Refuge at MATCH

BY Jenna Baer // 07.31.24
Brandon Zech, Julia Barbosa Landois, Heidi Vaughan, Angela Guerra Walley check out the art work at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw. (Photo by Tasha Gorel / Natasha Nivan Productions)

Chair Seba Suber, Angela Guerra Walley and chair Anthony Suber make the scene at DiverseWorks' Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Chairs Fred & Carmen Rhodes at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Emcee Mister McKinney, Xandra Eden, Heidi Vaughan at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Nick Vaughan, Jessica Kreutter, Kristi Rangel make the scene at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Chairs Seba & Anthony Suber, Fred & Carmen Rhodes at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Brent Armour, Ignacio Carrión at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Ciro Flores, John Heinzerling, Mister McKinney at DiverseWorks Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

DJ Ichikara Valdez, Jonathan Sterling Rhodes, Fred Rhodes, Jeremy Character at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Brent Armour, Ignacio Carrión at Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

Crowd viewing Luck of the Draw: Ecosystem. (Photo by Tasha Gorel, Natasha Nivan)

What: DiverseWorks’ “Luck of the Draw”

Where: ​​DiverseWorks at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 

PC Moment: Despite the historic storms that knocked power out in Houston, the city’s art lovers still came together to support DiverseWorks’ yearly fundraiser “Luck of the Draw.” The event was co-hosted by Carmen and Frederick Rhodes, and Seba and Anthony Suber who welcomed attendees into MATCH theater for much needed cocktails, air conditioning and treats provided by Chef Jonny Rhodes as many waited for their homes to regain power.

A multidisciplinary arts nonprofit, DiverseWorks provides funding for artists to create experimental exhibitions which are free to the public. “Luck of the Draw” is the organization’s main fundraiser in which participants enters a lottery to choose from more than 200 pieces of art.

“Luck of the Draw is always a high-energy and fast-paced event that encourages friendly competition among guests,” DiverseWorks operations and marketing manager Eva Martinez says.

Despite the extreme weather conditions earlier the day of the draw, Houston art supporters turned out in droves for a chance to win a piece of their choosing. The competitive spirit remained strong as the art seekers waited patiently for their lottery number to be selected by emcee and historian Mister McKinney, before snagging a one-of-a-kind piece.

“We were truly touched that following a devastating storm, so many still joined us,” Martinez says.

The theme of this year’s fundraiser was fittingly Ecosystem, a nod to DiverseWorks’ ongoing Climate Action Plan and its next joint exhibition and performance series dubbed River on Fire. Organizers incorporated recycled and ecofriendly products into the evening while reminding visitors to support the extensive ecosystem of artists DiverseWorks uplifts. Through ticket and lottery entry sales, DiverseWorks raised $40,000 for future exhibitions, performances and local artists.

Even with the original fundraising night’s success, the DiverseWorks team decided to extend the “Luck of the Draw” auction through this Monday, August 5 through an online sale. Those who were not able to attend the in-person draw can still get their hands on works by a number of Houston-based and national artists, including Lanre Buraimoh, Julia Barbosa Landois, Jill Pangallo, Amy C. Evans and Scott Calhoun.

PC Seen: DiverseWorks’ director Xandra Eden and colleague Jennifer Gardner, gallerist Heidi Vaughan, top collector Lester Marks, Emily Todd, Ciro Flores, John Heinzerling, Brent Armour, Ignacio Carrión, Glasstire’s Brandon Zech, Angela Guerra Walley, Areli Navarro Magallón, Nick Vaughan, Jessica Kreutter, Kristi Rangel, Mary Magsamen, Jeremy Character,Carolyn Casey-Figueroa and Mario FigueroaAdam Adams, Melinda Mejia and Jeremiah Crotser, and Andrea Yanes-Borjas.

