The outdoor fireplace in renowned landcsape architect Robert Bellamy's Dallas compound features a twisted chimney inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí’s trencar-style mosaics.(Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The roof’s broad soffits are wrapped in vinyl printed with magnolia leaves and blooms. Metal detailing by Iron Access. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The home's upper and lower terraces were designed by David Hocker. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

George Dahl’s concrete partition exterior wall, 1964. Pam Nelson painted the balcony wall with silver metallic paint, referencing Dahl. Cantoni chairs. Floor is sliced pebble mosaic stone tiles from Floor & Decor.

The loggia was inspired by the Marshall Steves hacienda in San Antonio, designed by architect O’Neil Ford in 1967. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The outdoor spaces in this handcrafted Kessler Woods home in Dallas were designed by Christa McCall of Paper Kites Studio. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch and Robert Tsai)

Christy Berry in the greenhouse. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

The Berry's brand new greenhouse is a vaulted thing of beauty. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Mesa Design Group’s landscaping is an integral part of the indoor-outdoor flow at this stylish Preston Hollow home in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch )

Sculptures in a luminous Knox-Henderson townhouse's courtyard and entry are by Elliot Eames Saarinen. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The modern Lionel Morrison-designed home offers a beautiful, minimal patio in Dallas, Texas. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

The back house of the Preston Hollow home was designed by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Home + Design / Architecture

Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas

Inspired Outdoor Spaces from the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 02.27.24
The outdoor fireplace in renowned landcsape architect Robert Bellamy's Dallas compound features a twisted chimney inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí’s trencar-style mosaics.(Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
At Poppi Massey’s swinging River Oaks dream home, the roof’s broad soffits are wrapped in vinyl printed with magnolia leaves and blooms. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
The home's upper and lower terraces were designed by David Hocker. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
George Dahl’s concrete partition exterior wall, 1964. Pam Nelson painted the balcony wall with silver metallic paint, referencing Dahl. Cantoni chairs. Floor is sliced pebble mosaic stone tiles from Floor & Decor.
This Highland Park loggia was inspired by the Marshall Steves hacienda in San Antonio, designed by architect O’Neil Ford in 1967. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The outdoor spaces in this handcrafted Kessler Woods home in Dallas were designed by Christa McCall of Paper Kites Studio. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch and Robert Tsai)
Christy Berry in her Dallas greenhouse. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Christy Berry's backyard greenhouse is a vaulted thing of beauty. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Mesa Design Group’s landscaping is an integral part of the indoor-outdoor flow at this stylish Preston Hollow home in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch )
Sculptures in a luminous Knox-Henderson townhouse's courtyard and entry are by Elliot Eames Saarinen. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The modern Lionel Morrison-designed home offers a beautiful, minimal patio in Dallas, Texas. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
The back house of the Preston Hollow home was designed by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
The outdoor fireplace in renowned landcsape architect Robert Bellamy's Dallas compound features a twisted chimney inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí’s trencar-style mosaics.(Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The roof’s broad soffits are wrapped in vinyl printed with magnolia leaves and blooms. Metal detailing by Iron Access. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The home's upper and lower terraces were designed by David Hocker. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

George Dahl’s concrete partition exterior wall, 1964. Pam Nelson painted the balcony wall with silver metallic paint, referencing Dahl. Cantoni chairs. Floor is sliced pebble mosaic stone tiles from Floor & Decor.

The loggia was inspired by the Marshall Steves hacienda in San Antonio, designed by architect O’Neil Ford in 1967. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The outdoor spaces in this handcrafted Kessler Woods home in Dallas were designed by Christa McCall of Paper Kites Studio. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch and Robert Tsai)

Christy Berry in the greenhouse. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

The Berry's brand new greenhouse is a vaulted thing of beauty. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Mesa Design Group’s landscaping is an integral part of the indoor-outdoor flow at this stylish Preston Hollow home in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch )

Sculptures in a luminous Knox-Henderson townhouse's courtyard and entry are by Elliot Eames Saarinen. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The modern Lionel Morrison-designed home offers a beautiful, minimal patio in Dallas, Texas. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

The back house of the Preston Hollow home was designed by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Just as the mere whisper of “sweater weather” can evoke autumnal splendor, another powerful word coupling can bring us right back to spring: “patio season.” When the crepe myrtles begin to bloom and happy hours shift outdoors, we crave inspired outdoor spaces. Ahead, we’re revisiting some of the most beautiful patios, terraces, and courtyards from the pages of PaperCity‘s past.

Gather inspiration and get outside.

 

The modern Lionel Morrison-designed home offers a beautiful, minimal patio in Dallas, Texas. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Renovated Lionel Morrison Gem Along the Katy Trail

Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of the interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three.

Revisit the original story here

 

481 Meaders_PC_Backyard_v3 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
The back house of the Preston Hollow home was designed by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

An Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Estate in Dallas’ Preston Hollow

The back house of the Preston Hollow home, whose interiors have been a longtime collaboration between the owner and Dallas designer Corbin See, was a later addition designed by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Revisit the original story here

 

The outdoor fireplace Robert Bellamy's Dallas compound. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
The outdoor fireplace Robert Bellamy’s Dallas compound. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A Renowned Landscape Architect’s Elegant, Eccentric Compound in Old East Dallas

The quirky outdoor fireplace in Robert Bellamy’s Old East Dallas compound features a twisted chimney inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí’s trencar-style mosaics.

Revisit the original story here.

 

George Dahl’s concrete partition exterior wall, 1964. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Texas Artist’s Striking Little House in the Sky

Texas artist Pam Nelson painted the balcony of her Turtle Creek high-rise with silver metallic paint, referencing the building’s famous architect, George Dahl.

Revisit the original story here

 

a beautiful outdoor patio in Dallas, Texas.
The outdoor spaces in this handcrafted Kessler Woods home in Dallas were designed by Christa McCall of Paper Kites Studio. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch and Robert Tsai)

A Handcrafted Home in Kessler Woods

“It’s rare to be able to design a little jewel box like this, because everyone, especially in high-end design, always wants big, big, big,” says Dallas designer Joshua Rice of this modern Oak Cliff project.

Revisit the original story here.

 

135 Inverness_PC_July23_v18 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
At Poppi Massey’s swinging River Oaks dream home, the roof’s broad soffits are wrapped in vinyl printed with magnolia leaves and blooms. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A Palm Springs-Inspired New Build in Houston

Poppi Massey’s swinging new River Oaks residence in Houston, Texas was inspired by her favorite childhood vacation home in Indian Wells, California, where her family regularly spent time.

Revisit the original story here.

 

18 Creative Duo’s Townhouse 2 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The 1990s Knox-Henderson townhome entryway. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

A Luminous Lionel Morrison Townhome in Dallas

Sculptures in this Knox-Henderson townhouse’s courtyard and entry are by Elliot Eames Saarinen. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Revisit the original story here.

 

a haciena-style courtyard patio in dallas (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
This Highland Park loggia was inspired by the Marshall Steves hacienda in San Antonio, designed by architect O’Neil Ford in 1967. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

A Highland Park Hacienda by Dallas Designer Chad Dorsey

The Spanish Colonial Revival house unfolds discretely in Dallas’ tony Highland Park neighborhood via leafy courtyards, gravel pathways, and stone arches. Completed in 2003, the house fits right in with the neighborhood’s renowned Fooshee & Cheek-designed Spanish architecture from the ’20s and ’30s, including nearby Highland Park Village.

Revisit the original story here.

 

beautiful patios in dallas texas
Mesa Design Group’s landscaping is an integral part of the indoor-outdoor flow at this stylish Preston Hollow home in Dallas. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch )

A Dallas Retreat Inspired by Resorts Around the World

Mesa Design Group’s landscaping is an integral part of the indoor-outdoor flow at this stylish Preston Hollow home created by Smitharc Architects.

 

beautiful patio in dallas texas
The home’s upper and lower terraces were designed by David Hocker. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

An Italian Villa-Inspired Oak Cliff Marvel 

Overlooking a nature preserve in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood, the home’s terraces were designed by noted Texas landscape architect David Hocker. On mild evenings, the home’s owners stage the lower terrace for movie night, with a film projected onto the fountain wall.

Revisit the original story here. 

 

Christy Berry in her Dallas greenhouse. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Christy Berry in her Dallas greenhouse. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Preston Hollow Home Built from the Rubble

It took the Berry family 18 months to rebuild their Dallas home after the 2019 tornado with the help of Chris Dauwe of Rosewood Custom Builders and Wren Homsey, whose company, Wrenovator, specializes in remodeling. The greenhouse was entirely replaced and has again become a cherished place to host family and friends.

Revisit the original story here.

