Home + Design / Architecture

Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas

Inspired Powder Rooms and Primary Suites from the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 03.12.24
A soothing master bathroom by Brant McFarlain. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
The renovated master bath overlooks the terraced lawn. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
The primary bath. (Photo by Emily Minton Redfield)
In the powder bathroom, Clarke & Clarke wallpaper from Duralee. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Upstairs hall bathroom designed by Studio Thomas James Inc. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
James Ferrara designed the master bath, which includes walnut and Calacatta gold cabinets, Wetstyle tub, Aquabrass faucets, and a Dornbracht towel rack.
In the powder bath, Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper. William Platner stool for Knoll, from Scott + Cooner. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
The powder bath is covered in Calico wallpaper’s Sumi collection. Vibia pendants. Custom Caesarstone raw concrete sink, custom mirror by Jean Liu Design Studio and Randy Kienast. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Primary Bathroom: Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Primary Bathroom: Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
A wallpaper-filled powder room. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Sinks stationed outside a custome closet by Ornare. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Bedroom & Bathroom: Rivers Spencer Interiors (Photo by Nickolas Sargent)
Porto black marble was one of the first purchases for the house. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
The primary bathroom was one of Corbin Sees additions to this Preston Hollow home. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Bathrooms — particularly powder rooms — have always been one of the more fun spaces to design and renovate. Something as simple as wallpaper or a brand-new faucet can immediately alter its feel. For a touch of inspiration, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful bathrooms from the pages of PaperCity, crafted or reimagined by top Texas architects and designers.

 

spa house maxine Lisa petrole
Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge’s spa-like Dallas retreat. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

The “Spa House” in Dallas 

Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge’s spa-like Dallas retreat, designed with the help of architect Joshua Nimmo and designer Brant McFarlain.

Revisit the original story here

 

009 LavendaleRes_2041 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch )
The powder bath is covered in Calico wallpaper’s Sumi collection. Custom mirror by Jean Liu Design Studio and Randy Kienast. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

A Dallas Retreat Inspired by Resorts Around the World

“We wanted it to feel like a resort — uncluttered and open, with lots of natural light,” shares the homeowner.

Revisit the original story here.

 

067 StudioThomasJames_charles dilbeck house dallas _102090 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
In a powder bath, wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries, Lindsey Adelman sconce, and custom sink. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

A Hidden Charles Dilbeck Home’s Stunning Refresh

“It doesn’t feel like a house that’s been redone — you can’t tell what is old and what is new,” says designer Philip Thomas Vanderford.

Revisit the original story here

 

modern bathroom with floor to ceiling window in dallas
The renovated master bath overlooks the terraced lawn. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

The “Spa House” Continued…

This is, after all, a house where relaxation and respite are as important as the interior furnishings and art.

Revisit the original story here

 

Chad Dorsey (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Sinks stationed outside a custom closet by Ornare. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Chad Dorsey’s Laidback, Graffiti-Tagged ‘Surf Shack’

The Dallas designer and architect’s handcrafted personal home in Forest Hills is relaxed luxury at its best.

Revisit the original story.

 

Porto black marble was one of the first purchases for the house. (photo by Lisa Petrole)
Porto black marble was one of the first purchases for the house. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Renovated Lionel Morrison Gem Along the Katy Trail

Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of the interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three.

Revisit the original story here

 

The primary bathroom corbin see (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
The primary bathroom was one of Corbin Sees additions to this Preston Hollow home. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

An Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Home in Preston Hollow

Designer Corbin See approached the interiors like a collector, giving new life to the best pieces and introducing exciting furnishings that might one day be passed down to the next generation.

Revisit the original story here.

 

10 5×7 PaperCity_Aug6_35051_Final (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
In Nini Nguyen’s powder bathroom, Clarke & Clarke wallpaper from Duralee. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

A Celebrity Stylist Embraces the Cool ’70 Vibes of Her Dallas Home

Stylist Nini Nguyen, who counts Rihanna among her clients, puts together a room — with designer James McInroe — like any great outfit.

Revisit the original story here

 

joe minton dallas designer highland park house 186 EMR_5429b (Photo by Emily Minton Redfield)
The primary bath in Dallas’ Old Highland Park neighborhood. (Photo by Emily Minton Redfield)

A Cozy, 100-Year-Old Pied à Terre in Highland Park

A few years ago, when David Arrington and his wife, Shelley, purchased a 1915 house on a half-acre in Old Highland Park, one of the first calls they made was to designer Joseph Minton.

Revisit the original story here.

 

Merrick_FTW_Papercity-21 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
A wallpaper-filled powder room. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A Fort Worth House Crush Becomes a Home

Fashion had a major influence over this art-filled midcentury home near the historic River Crest Country Club.

Revisit the original story here.

 

James Ferrara designed the master bath, which includes walnut and Calacatta gold cabinets, Wetstyle tub, Aquabrass faucets, and a Dornbracht towel rack.

An Italian Villa-Inspired Oak Cliff Marvel 

David Griffin and James Ferrara always dreamed of building their own Italian villa. After finding a perfect lot in Oak Cliff’s Kessler Woods, the duo did just that.

Revisit the original story here

 

The Best Bathroom Designs from Past Kips Bay Decorator Show Homes in Dallas

KipsBay_Day1_1005-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Upstairs hall bathroom designed by Studio Thomas James Inc. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath

‘Dark and Edgy’ was the design mantra.

 

2023_KB_Dallas_RiverSpencer_Ckips bay dallas 2023
Bedroom & Bathroom: Rivers Spencer Interiors (Photo by Nickolas Sargent)

Rivers Spencer Interiors – Les Fleurs du Marécage

Featuring monograms and magnolias, along with NOLA-based artisans Leontine Linens and lighting designer Julie Neill, the bedroom suite is laid out like a gracious Southern home.

 

Kips Bay Dallas 2021 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
A soothing master bathroom by Brant McFarlain. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

“The Sanctuary” by Brant McFarlain Design

“My primary goal was for the room to appear as if it previously functioned for a different purpose,” says McFarlain.

 

Kips Bay Dallas 2021 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Virginia’s Sanctuary by Acorn & Oak by Shelly Rosenberg (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

“Virginia’s Sanctuary,” by Shelly Rosenberg

On the walls, a Schumacher wallpaper adds visual interest, while the shower curtain by The Shade Store using Sanderson fabrics brings a softness to the surrounding hard finishes.

 

Primary Bathroom, Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs: Photo Credit: Stephen Karlisch – Urbanology_KipsBay23_9635kips bay dallas 2023
Primary Bathroom: Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Urbanology Designs’ – Quatre Saisons

A tranquil shower is constructed from crushed stone material applied like plaster.

 

Bedroom & Bathroom 3, Kristi Nelson, KMNelson Design, LLC: Photo Credit Strictly natural light. – Kips Bay 2023 | Kristi Nelson-23kips bay dallas 2023
Bedroom & Bathroom: Kristi Nelson of KMNelson Design (Photo by Strictly Natural Light)

KMNelson Design – Memoir of Marrakech

The bathroom celebrates Morocco’s love for patterns and tile, with Fromental’s Fiamma in Ambra wallpaper strikingly alongside a Vagli Rosata slab from Artistic Tile.

