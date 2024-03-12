Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas

The primary bathroom was one of Corbin Sees additions to this Preston Hollow home. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Porto black marble was one of the first purchases for the house. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

The powder bath is covered in Calico wallpaper’s Sumi collection. Vibia pendants. Custom Caesarstone raw concrete sink, custom mirror by Jean Liu Design Studio and Randy Kienast. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

In the powder bath, Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper. William Platner stool for Knoll, from Scott + Cooner. (photo by Lisa Petrole)

James Ferrara designed the master bath, which includes walnut and Calacatta gold cabinets, Wetstyle tub, Aquabrass faucets, and a Dornbracht towel rack.

In the powder bathroom, Clarke & Clarke wallpaper from Duralee. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Bathrooms — particularly powder rooms — have always been one of the more fun spaces to design and renovate. Something as simple as wallpaper or a brand-new faucet can immediately alter its feel. For a touch of inspiration, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful bathrooms from the pages of PaperCity, crafted or reimagined by top Texas architects and designers.

The “Spa House” in Dallas

Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade wallpaper takes center stage in the powder room of Maxine Trowbridge’s spa-like Dallas retreat, designed with the help of architect Joshua Nimmo and designer Brant McFarlain.

Revisit the original story here.

A Dallas Retreat Inspired by Resorts Around the World

“We wanted it to feel like a resort — uncluttered and open, with lots of natural light,” shares the homeowner.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

Revisit the original story here.

A Hidden Charles Dilbeck Home’s Stunning Refresh

“It doesn’t feel like a house that’s been redone — you can’t tell what is old and what is new,” says designer Philip Thomas Vanderford.

Revisit the original story here.

The “Spa House” Continued…

This is, after all, a house where relaxation and respite are as important as the interior furnishings and art.

Revisit the original story here.

Chad Dorsey’s Laidback, Graffiti-Tagged ‘Surf Shack’

The Dallas designer and architect’s handcrafted personal home in Forest Hills is relaxed luxury at its best.

Revisit the original story.

A Renovated Lionel Morrison Gem Along the Katy Trail

Brian Bolke and his husband, Faisal Halum, purchased and renovated a spectacular Lionel Morrison-designed home with the help of Gonzalo Bueno of the interiors and architecture firm Ten Plus Three.

Revisit the original story here.

An Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Home in Preston Hollow

Designer Corbin See approached the interiors like a collector, giving new life to the best pieces and introducing exciting furnishings that might one day be passed down to the next generation.

Revisit the original story here.

A Celebrity Stylist Embraces the Cool ’70 Vibes of Her Dallas Home

Stylist Nini Nguyen, who counts Rihanna among her clients, puts together a room — with designer James McInroe — like any great outfit.

Revisit the original story here.

A Cozy, 100-Year-Old Pied à Terre in Highland Park

A few years ago, when David Arrington and his wife, Shelley, purchased a 1915 house on a half-acre in Old Highland Park, one of the first calls they made was to designer Joseph Minton.

Revisit the original story here.

A Fort Worth House Crush Becomes a Home

Fashion had a major influence over this art-filled midcentury home near the historic River Crest Country Club.

Revisit the original story here.

An Italian Villa-Inspired Oak Cliff Marvel

David Griffin and James Ferrara always dreamed of building their own Italian villa. After finding a perfect lot in Oak Cliff’s Kessler Woods, the duo did just that.

Revisit the original story here.

The Best Bathroom Designs from Past Kips Bay Decorator Show Homes in Dallas

Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath

‘Dark and Edgy’ was the design mantra.

Rivers Spencer Interiors – Les Fleurs du Marécage

Featuring monograms and magnolias, along with NOLA-based artisans Leontine Linens and lighting designer Julie Neill, the bedroom suite is laid out like a gracious Southern home.

“The Sanctuary” by Brant McFarlain Design

“My primary goal was for the room to appear as if it previously functioned for a different purpose,” says McFarlain.

“Virginia’s Sanctuary,” by Shelly Rosenberg

On the walls, a Schumacher wallpaper adds visual interest, while the shower curtain by The Shade Store using Sanderson fabrics brings a softness to the surrounding hard finishes.

Urbanology Designs’ – Quatre Saisons

A tranquil shower is constructed from crushed stone material applied like plaster.

KMNelson Design – Memoir of Marrakech

The bathroom celebrates Morocco’s love for patterns and tile, with Fromental’s Fiamma in Ambra wallpaper strikingly alongside a Vagli Rosata slab from Artistic Tile.