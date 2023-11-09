Daisha Board Stakes Her Claim For a Prominent Place at the Texas Art Table

She told us about her first venture into visual culture, which runs parallel to her recent role as gallerist.

“I’m a hip-hop head,” she said. “Being from Queens, hip-hop is in my DNA. Black Sheep’s ‘The Choice Is Yours’ is our anthem. Black Sheep is a metaphor for me feeling like an outsider in the art community in Dallas. It’s my desire to carve out my own path in the art world and defy conventional expectations.”

Board’s self-assurance began with her upbringing. Raised in New York in a middle-class family, she moved to Texas for her mom’s corporate job with American Airlines when she was in ninth grade. A star athlete, she went to college at an HBCU, Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, on a track scholarship. (Her record at the heptathlon still stands, while her university won their conference title twice when she was on the team.) A solid gig at Fannie Mae, a husband in the telecommunications-consulting field, and three children — two sons and a daughter, ages 14 to 23 — followed. In 2016 a layoff happened, and she stepped outside of the box.

We first heard of this on-the-rise Dallas dealer in 2022 from Houston attorney, realtor, and art event producer Vernique Francis, whose husband is artist Mark Francis. When we connected at last over the summer, I was struck by Board’s sense of purpose during our tour of her West Dallas space. With photographer Tramaine Townsend’s Black Cowboy series as the backdrop, we discussed the gallery’s raison d’être to represent BIPOC artists and foster new generations of collectors from communities not usually in the wide white world of contemporary art.

