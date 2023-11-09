Henry’s Majestic Reopens, a Lauded Italian Spot Expands to Richardson, and More Dallas Dining News to Know

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest North Texas Restaurant News to Know

A favorite brunch spot reopens in West Dallas with plenty of outdoor space.

After leaving Uptown in October 2022, Henry’s Majestic has reopened in the former The Foundry/Chicken Scratch space in West Dallas. The two-acre site boasts an “industrial but contemporary design-style speckled with unique “found” items.” With tons of outdoor space, the new spot is dog friendly and features a mister system and fire pits depending on the season. Indoor dining is available in the two buildings. The menu was revamped with a new zero-waste cocktail program, and sustainable wine list/brands. But don’t fret HM frequenters, some old favorites remain as well like the Bone Marrow Burger, Bourbon Meatballs, Birria Ramen, and more. For brunch, the Sparkle Bar is also back and includes the Audrey Hepburn — an organic rose petal-infused Aperol, sparking mineral water, and sparkling rosé drink.

Live music will also play on the outdoor stage Thursday through Saturday nights and will include a ’90s live band karaoke night on the last Sunday of every month.

Mi Cocina’s parent company and Grapevine-based barbecue food truck team up for a new restaurant in Allen.