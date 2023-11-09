Henry’s Majestic Reopens, a Lauded Italian Spot Expands to Richardson, and More Dallas Dining News to Know
BY Megan Ziots // 11.09.23
The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news
The Latest North Texas Restaurant News to Know
A favorite brunch spot reopens in West Dallas with plenty of outdoor space.
After leaving Uptown in October 2022, Henry’s Majestic has reopened in the former The Foundry/Chicken Scratch space in West Dallas. The two-acre site boasts an “industrial but contemporary design-style speckled with unique “found” items.” With tons of outdoor space, the new spot is dog friendly and features a mister system and fire pits depending on the season. Indoor dining is available in the two buildings. The menu was revamped with a new zero-waste cocktail program, and sustainable wine list/brands. But don’t fret HM frequenters, some old favorites remain as well like the Bone Marrow Burger, Bourbon Meatballs, Birria Ramen, and more. For brunch, the Sparkle Bar is also back and includes the Audrey Hepburn — an organic rose petal-infused Aperol, sparking mineral water, and sparkling rosé drink.
Live music will also play on the outdoor stage Thursday through Saturday nights and will include a ’90s live band karaoke night on the last Sunday of every month.
Mi Cocina’s parent company and Grapevine-based barbecue food truck team up for a new restaurant in Allen.
Arnulfo “Trey” Sanchez and his critically acclaimed Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (a food truck in Grapevine) are teaming up with M Crowd Restaurant Group on a new, stand-alone restaurant in Allen’s Watters Creek. Expected to open in spring 2024, Vaqueros will serve Sanchez’s famous barbecue bites (like BBQ birria and brisket), as well as margaritas, beer, and Palomas. It’ll be open seven days a week.
But don’t worry Grapevine dwellers. The Hop & Sting Brewery-based food truck will remain open (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) as well.
A Downtown Dallas Italian favorite expands to a second location in Richardson.
One of our favorite Italian restaurants in Dallas, Partenope, has debuted its second location in Richardson — where owners Megan and Dino Santonicola reside. The new location features an outdoor patio (something the Dallas location doesn’t have). Designed by JonesBaker, the 1958 building was completely gutted and revamped. A Stefano Ferrara pizza oven is cooking up chef Dino’s award-winning pies. Partenope’s pizza is ranked number 16 in the country by the Naples-based 50 Top Pizza organization. Also different from the Dallas spot, the Richardson outpost does not accept reservations. It’s walk-in only. The menu is similar but edited. Signature dishes include the Pizza Montanara (the Pizza Olympics gold medal winner), Suppli Cacio e Pepe, Burrata e Cavoletti, Ragù Napoletano, a pan-seared seabass, and more.