An Artist, Curator, a Collector Share the Must-See Works at the 2023 Dallas Art Fair

In a PaperCity exclusive, we reached out to an artist, curator, and collector for their takes on the 2023 Dallas Art Fair, hosted at the Fashion Industry Gallery from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

Geoff Green, collector, on behalf of himself and wife, Sheryl Adkins-Green, on their must-sees at the fair:

• Evita Tezeno at Luis De Jesus: While it’s amazing to see the art world come to Dallas for the week, it’s also nice to recognize the Dallas-based artists who have a presence at the fair. Evita’s stunning work draws on the influences of Romare Bearden and Elizabeth Catlett; she is a marvelous colorist creating unique, richly patterned paintings depicting hope, joy, and love.

• Jameson Green at Derek Eller Gallery: Jameson’s ability to address racial issues in his paintings really resonates with us. The work is deeply personal and recalls the imagery of art historical figures such as Jacob Lawrence and Philip Guston.

• Francesca Mollett at Grimm Gallery x Micki Meng: With so much attention recently on figurative art, I’m very excited to see Francesca Mollett’s abstract paintings in person. The unique visual language she’s creating is breathtaking.

• Gideon Appah at Gallery 1957: The narratives in Gideon’s gorgeous paintings are often inspired by his hometown of Accra. They have a Gauguin-like quality to them.

Jammie Holmes, artist, fresh off his first West Coast solo with fair exhibitor Various Small Fires, on which talents and booths catch his eye:

• Zéh Palito at Luce Gallery: This is an exciting artist to watch. I first noticed his work at a group show at Marianne Boesky Gallery.

• Galerie Droste and Erin Cluley Gallery: Both galleries have intriguing artists and always bring the best talents to the fair. I’m eager to see what Galerie Droste will show, and also what Riley Holloway at Erin Cluley will exhibit.

Andrea Karnes, chief curator, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, on how to navigate the fair:

Visitors come from afar to see what’s on view at the Dallas Art Fair. As a curator, I feel lucky to have such an expansive and important fair in the metroplex. It’s an amazing opportunity to keep a finger on the pulse of what’s happening right now in the art world.

Tips for visiting the Dallas Art Fair: I start with navigating the fair layout by looking at the map of galleries to see who is where on any given year. I always walk through the ground floor, then move to the upstairs galleries. Keeping an open mind is one of my main priorities. Of course, I love visiting the galleries I know and chatting with friends and colleagues, but I also want an element of surprise when it comes to both artists and gallery programs. Finding the new makes me feel like I’m having success. Asking questions is another approach to discovery at the fair. Gallerists are there to help, and they want to talk about the artists they represent, so I never hesitate to ask anything.

On a practical note, I usually wear sneakers or platforms. Comfort is key to a great art fair experience.

Dallas Art Fair, April 20 – 23, at Fashion Industry Gallery; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 20, 4 to 8 pm, benefiting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; tickets, dealer lineup, info here.