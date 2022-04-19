A Dallas Art Fair Guide — The Best Booths, Whom to See, Where to Be, and All the Buzz

It’s the reason our April issue devoted 12 pages to our inaugural Top Collectors in Texas feature, and why Dallas has eclipsed every other city in the state as a dynamic 21st-century nexus for collecting and visual culture. Just as a great newspaper leads a town, so has the Dallas Art Fair jump-started engagement (including with the city’s top three museums and their trustees), stimulated intellectual curiosity, and birthed serious inquiry into the art of collecting contemporary artists from around the globe — talents whose work possesses smart content, paired with singular, finely honed aesthetics. Dare we say that few collectors on our Top 25 list would ever miss this rite of spring.

Kudos to John Sughrue, who co-founded Dallas Art Fair back in 2009 with Chris Byrne (now leading the Elaine de Kooning House Residency) — an endeavor unique in being the only non-big-box major fair in America. DAF is Texas born and raised. Against many odds, the fair has grown, survived challenges (the economic crisis of October 2008, months before its first edition; the pandemic-induced rescheduling of the 2020 and 2021 editions), and thrived to impact and bring together not only an entire community, but arts enthusiasts, advocates, curators, and collectors across the state.

Dallas Art Fair roars back at full capacity this month, returning to Fashion Industry Gallery. The robust, full-sized 14th edition features 85 international, national, and Texas galleries. Dallas Arts Month, staged annually in April, is on — as is the sexy, fabulous party The Eye Ball, presented by Headington Companies on Saturday, April 23, around Tony Tasset’s oracular gargantuan eyeball. (Secure your entry with the purchase of an all-access pARTy Pass, $500.) Long-time director Kelly Cornell (who began as an intern and rose to become the curatorial vision behind the fair) says, “Once again, we’ll be raising funds to put works from the fair into the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.” To date, this initiative has added nearly 40 artworks, selected by a coterie of DMA curators and donors, to the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program; this knowledgeable group tours the fair pre-opening day to make their selections to be gifted to the DMA. Once again, the opening afternoon- into-evening champagne fête, Thursday, April 21, is the place to be for collecting action, camaraderie, and art buzz.