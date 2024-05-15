50 Years of Creativity in The Woodlands Celebrated In New Show — The Woodlands Arts Council Rolls Out a Golden Vision

Joseph Staley is a photographic collage artist. His images are manipulated both physically and digitally. (Photo by Joseph Staley)

Jenny Carattini-Wright (l) and Annette Palmer at the opening for "A Golden Vision" show at the offices of The Woodlands Arts Council. The exhibit runs through July 11. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The bee, by word artist Marlo Saucedo. Tiny words make up this unique piece of art. (Photo courtesy of Marlo Saucedo)

A painting by Ron Dykes, part of the collection for "A Golden Vision" being put on by The Woodlands Arts Council in honor of the master planned community's 50th anniversary. (Courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

The Woodlands Arts Council is celebrating 50 years of creativity in The Woodlands as the pioneering master planned community celebrates its 50th anniversary. “A Golden Vision: through the Eyes of the Artist” will be on display through July 11 at the Arts Council’s new headquarters at 9450 Grogan’s Mill, with the exhibition spotlighting a wide variety of work created by 24 invited visual artists from The Woodlands area.

“This exhibition is a showcase of the broad spectrum of art and our many talented artists in The Woodlands area,” Woodlands Arts Council exhibition curator Annette Palmer says. “We are a creative hub. The exhibition displays the work of many independent artists and includes those represented by the growing number of galleries and art leagues in the region.

“The exhibition spans everything from traditional oil painting to photography, fiber art and digital media, presented in 2D and 3D. ‘A Golden Vision’ unites our community with the joy of visual art.”

Woodlands resident Joseph Staley submitted a photo collage titled “it’s a bird…it’s a plane…no it’s…”

“I often use hokey language in my titles,” Staley tells PaperCity The Woodlands, “I love the innocence of pop culture from the 1950s, where post-war wonder played a key role. Like in Superman, the wow factor still meant something. I’m convinced that digital oversaturation leads to jaded attitudes.

“Westerners have always found comfort in identifying things by assigning everything a meaning and a name. So when I created this piece, I imagined this unknown thing through the lens of a pre-digital person as they stared above in wonder.”

Word artist and Woodlands resident Marlo Saucedo‘s piece is a bee, created out of the names of everything — fruits, vegetables, flowers and trees — that bees pollinate.

“It’s an honor to help celebrate The Woodlands’ 50th,” Saucedo says.

The Woodlands Arts Council’s new headquarters and exhibition space opened with an exhibit from Ivy Jensen, followed by an exhibit of Annette Palmer’s work.

Other artists whose work is showcased in this golden anniversary show include Abigail Gómez, Annette Palmer, Bob Mosier, Brenda Ray, Debra Riley, Dennis Chernov, Doni Langlois, Ginnette Mailloux, Hilda Rueda, Ivy Jensen, Janet Little, Jeff Lung, Jesse Lane, Joan Tilton, Kristine Schneider, Liz Hill, Mary Ploegsma, Melanie Stinson, Ron Dykes, Shauna Martin, Sue Burke Harrington and Tom LaRock.

The Woodlands Arts Council is partnering with The Howard Hughes Corporation and The Woodlands Township for this special jubilee event. Some of the artwork will be available for sale with a donated percentage supporting The Woodlands Arts Council’s nonprofit art mission.

“A Golden Vision” shows through July 11. The Woodlands Arts Council gallery hours run Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm. The Woodlands Arts Council headquarters is located at 9450 Grogan’s Mill Road, Suite 160.