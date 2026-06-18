25 Years With Houston Center for Contemporary Craft — A Visionary Founder and Often Underappreciated Works Of Art

Guest speaker Edward Lane McCartney, a past Artist in Residence, delivered moving remarks about the nonprofit's transformative effect on his practice at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft 2026 Crafting A Legacy Spring Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

More than 250 of Houston’s most artistic, fashionable and philanthropic people came out to celebrate Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s 25th anniversary at its annual “Crafting a Legacy” Luncheon. Held at River Oaks Country Club, the fête was chaired by Lee and Mel Eagle, Melanie Lawson and John Guess Jr., and Judy Nyquist and raised a record-breaking $465,000.

The historic afternoon honored HCCC’s visionary co-founder and first board president Sara Morgan. For 25 years, Morgan has been a fierce advocate for the nonprofit and its mission, working tirelessly on behalf of the artists who make the field of contemporary craft vital.

Morgan is also one of Houston’s leading arts philanthropists and stewardesses of the city’s creative culture. She has passionately served other prestigious arts institutions, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Houston Grand Opera; the Children’s Museum of Houston; the American Craft Council; and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City.

John Friedman Flowers created the stunning backdrop for the event, which featured cloud-like hydrangeas and towering delphiniums in shades of pale blue and lavender. Beautiful table centerpieces created by Houston and national artists, perfectly on theme, were available for purchase. Everyone also had a chance to take part in the highly anticipated silent auction, which featured one-of-a-kind jewelry, sculpture and craft objects, plus a special selection of design-and-craft treasures curated by the honoree.

It all began with gracious welcome remarks from HCCC executive director Leila Cartier and board president Bob Schwartz. During the classic lunch of grilled chicken and artichokes with angel hair pasta, attendees watched a moving film tribute. Narrated by Morgan herself, the video chronicled HCCC’s founding 25 years ago and its exciting progression in the years since.

Co-chair Mel Eagle then led the crowd in a rousing champagne toast to Morgan, whose hard work, he said, had made “the craft arts an important part of the whole of American art.”

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After Morgan’s remarks, including her thanks to co-founder Ann Shaw, featured speaker and early HCCC resident artist Edward Lane McCartney took the stage. McCartney is a longtime board member of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. During his remarks, he spoke passionately about the Center’s Artist Residency Program and the incredible ways in which it benefits emerging and mid-career artists working in the field of contemporary craft.

“We live in a time where we are flooded with disposable things,” McCartney said in a plea to support working artists. “But the artists who come through HCCC are committed to process, to materials, to meaning.

“They make objects that last. They make work that matters.”

Celebrated for its influential exhibitions, hands-on workshops, renowned artist residencies, beloved retail program and unique craft garden, HCCC is a leader in the contemporary craft and culture field. With free admission and a welcoming environment for all visitors, annual fundraisers such as its Crafting a Legacy Spring Luncheon are essential to bringing its mission to life.

PC Seen: HCCC curator Sarah Darro, board VP Mariela Poleo and second VP Isabelle Asakura; MFAH director Gary Tinterow, and museum colleague Sara and Bill Morgan Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft, and Design Cindi Strauss with husband Chris Ballou; Laura Bellows; Jack Bellows; Lea Weingarten; Stephanie Wong Smith; Jereann Chaney, Houston Grand Opera CEO and director Khori Dastoor; Molly and Jim Crownover; Dorene and Frank Herzog; Franci Neely; gallerists Betty Moody, Yvonne Garcia, and Franny Koelsch Jeffries; Lawndale Art Center’s Anna Walker; Kitty Rabinow; founding board member and past board prez Glen Eichelberger; Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg; Josie S. Jones; fashion designer Chloe Dao; artist Susan Plum; Ellecia Knolle; Cynthia Petrello; Sima Ladjevardian; Reed Smith; Ellie Triesch; Parker Smith; and Justin Foster.

Now about that mission. HCCC’s buzziest show of the year is “Clutch City Craft,’ curated by Sarah Darro, which showcases the crafty and avant-garde talents in Houston and also nods to the city’s history. Think grillz, AstroTurf, blue tiles and more. This special exhibition runs through Saturday, August 8.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will then continue its quarter-century silvery celebrations with an exhibition, birthday bash, and soon-to-be-revealed tony benefit, with activations coming this fall. Get all the details in PaperCity‘s September print magazine issue.

Meanwhile, save these dates:

“Material Inheritance: Silver Anniversary,” a group exhibition highlighting contemporary silversmiths and jewelers, including past Craft Center Artists in Residence, is coming. Watch for stunning avant-garde creations with an ode to the sculptural including vessels, wearable art and experimental objects. The opening reception is set for Friday, September 4 and the exhibition will run through January 30, 2027.

Hands-on Houston: 25th Birthday Celebration! is also coming. With lessons in candle making paired with slices of birthday cake, this family-friendly fête joyfully will mark HCCC’s milestone 25th anniversary. It is set for Saturday, September 5 from 11 am to 3 pm. Admission is free.

Additional reporting for this story came from Catherine D. Anspon.