William David Homes brings custom-level luxury to Chambers Creek.

With controlled access and a guardhouse, the community offers privacy and peace of mind. Rolling terrain, expansive Texas sunsets, and more than 300 acres of preserved green space create a setting that feels both elevated and grounded.

At 3,498 square feet and priced from $1,250,000, the two-story home offers three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a three-car garage — a layout that feels expansive, yet intentionally scaled.

These are homes designed to live in, not just to look at.

William David Homes expansion into Chambers Creek reflects a natural alignment between community and product — a place where lifestyle and architecture meet at the same level.

Founded in 2012, the builder has established itself as one of Houston’s premier names in custom homebuilding by focusing on collaboration, material integrity, and precision execution.

It is resort-style living — but with authenticity.

The result is a home that feels custom — because, in all the ways that matter, it is.

Homeowners benefit from proven floor plans while still having the ability to personalize finishes, details, and elements that matter most to them.

While Chambers Creek offers a broad range of home options, William David Homes is focused on a more discerning segment of the market — buyers who expect elevated architecture, premium materials, and thoughtful design, even as they simplify their footprint.

William David Select fits seamlessly into these environments, providing a home that meets the expectations of today’s discerning buyers.

“Our goal isn’t to mass-produce homes — we focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that each home reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define William David Homes,” says David Sanders, founder and CEO of William David Homes.

Known for its luxury custom homes across Houston, William David Homes is bringing its signature approach to Chambers Creek through its Select Homes program — a semi-custom offering designed to deliver a more efficient path into high-end living without compromising quality.

With homes across multiple price points, resort-style amenities, and a strong sense of place, Chambers Creek is redefining what active adult living can be.

Just north of The Woodlands, Chambers Creek is a premier master-planned community developed by Caldwell Companies.

William David Homes is responding to a distinct shift in the luxury housing market: a surge of discerning buyers seeking refined, right-sized living without sacrificing craftsmanship, quality, or design.

In Montgomery County — one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas — William David Homes is responding to a distinct shift in the luxury housing market: a surge of discerning buyers seeking refined, right-sized living without sacrificing craftsmanship, quality, or design.

For the first time in American history, the population aged 65 and older is expected to outnumber those under 18. This is a generation that has built businesses, curated homes, and developed a deep appreciation for architectural integrity and lasting materials. As they transition into a new phase of life, their expectations remain firmly rooted in luxury.

And increasingly, they are looking for that standard within thoughtfully designed 55+ communities.

Just north of The Woodlands, Chambers Creek — a premier master-planned community developed by Caldwell Companies — is attracting this exact buyer. With homes across multiple price points, resort-style amenities, and a strong sense of place, Chambers Creek is redefining what active adult living can be.

But for buyers accustomed to fully custom homes, one challenge has remained: finding that same level of craftsmanship and design within a community setting.

William David Homes is answering that demand.

A New Standard Within a Master-Planned Community

Known for its luxury custom homes across Houston, William David Homes is bringing its signature approach to Chambers Creek through its Select Homes program — a semi-custom offering designed to deliver a more efficient path into high-end living without compromising quality.

This is where the builder is carving out a distinct niche.

“Our goal isn’t to mass-produce homes — we focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that each home reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define William David Homes,” says David Sanders, founder and CEO of William David Homes. “We’re working with communities that are doing it right — offering well-designed amenities and thoughtful planning that enhance the overall lifestyle experience. William David Select fits seamlessly into these environments, providing a home that meets the expectations of today’s discerning buyers.”

While Chambers Creek offers a broad range of home options, William David Homes is focused on a more discerning segment of the market — buyers who expect elevated architecture, premium materials, and thoughtful design, even as they simplify their footprint.

Select Homes are intentionally designed to bridge that gap.

They offer a smarter way to step into luxury: streamlined without feeling standardized, curated without feeling constrained. Homeowners benefit from proven floor plans while still having the ability to personalize finishes, details, and elements that matter most to them.

The result is a home that feels custom — because, in all the ways that matter, it is.

Redefining 55+ Living — Without Compromise

Today’s 55+ buyer is not downsizing. They are refining.

They want homes that support how they live now — spaces designed for entertaining, quiet mornings, and effortless daily routines — all without the maintenance of a larger estate. They value a lock-and-leave lifestyle, but not at the expense of quality or character.

Chambers Creek and William David Homes deliver that lifestyle.

With controlled access and a guardhouse, the community offers privacy and peace of mind. Rolling terrain, expansive Texas sunsets, and more than 300 acres of preserved green space create a setting that feels both elevated and grounded.

At its center is The Summit Amenity Center, designed for wellness, gathering, and connection.

Beyond that, the community unfolds into a fully realized lifestyle experience: a private marina with access to Lake Conroe, a Tom Lehman-designed golf course, a putting course and driving range, recreational lakes, a vineyard, more than 20 miles of trails, and thoughtfully planned spaces for everything from gardening to social events.

It is resort-style living — but with authenticity.

Craftsmanship That Meets the Moment

What William David Homes brings to this environment is the missing layer: true craftsmanship.

Founded in 2012, the builder has established itself as one of Houston’s premier names in custom homebuilding by focusing on collaboration, material integrity, and precision execution. Their expansion into Chambers Creek reflects a natural alignment between community and product — a place where lifestyle and architecture meet at the same level.

Even within the Select Homes program, the process remains deeply intentional.

Each homeowner works with a dedicated Project Manager alongside architecture and interior design teams to ensure cohesion from start to finish. Materials are selected not only for beauty, but for durability. Finishes are curated with restraint and purpose. Every detail is considered — because every detail contributes to how a home feels over time.

These are homes designed to live in, not just to look at.

Luxury Without Excess: The Nixon

A clear expression of this approach is The Nixon floor plan.

At 3,498 square feet and priced from $1,250,000, the two-story home offers three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a three-car garage — a layout that feels expansive, yet intentionally scaled.

Architectural details such as vaulted ceilings with tongue-and-groove woodwork create warmth and dimension. A chef’s kitchen featuring JennAir appliances anchors the main living space, while a stone fireplace establishes a natural focal point for gathering. Designer lighting and natural wood tones bring a sense of quiet sophistication throughout.

It is a home that delivers presence without excess — aligned with exactly what today’s luxury 55+ buyer is seeking.

Filling a Critical Gap in the Market

As demand grows for luxury living within master-planned communities, a clear gap has emerged: buyers want the lifestyle, amenities, and ease of these environments, but they are not willing to compromise on the craftsmanship and individuality traditionally found in fully custom homes.

For years, William David Homes has delivered that level of quality in Houston’s most sought-after custom home communities — from Houston Oaks and Stallion Lakes to Benders Landing Estates and Willow Creek Ranch — as well as on private acreage and estate lots. The challenge was how to bring that same standard of design, material integrity, and architectural presence into a more streamlined, community-driven setting.

The answer is the William David Homes Select Homes program — intentionally created to meet this moment. These semi-custom homes are designed to deliver the essence of a fully custom residence, while aligning with the efficiencies and lifestyle benefits of master-planned communities like Chambers Creek, Austin Point, and Cane Island. It is a tailored approach that allows homeowners to step into luxury more seamlessly, without sacrificing the details that matter most.

For today’s luxury buyer, this next home is not about compromise. It is about continuity — a seamless extension of the way they have always lived, now thoughtfully adapted for what comes next.