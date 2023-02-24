2016_ThePaintBall_140_Shadi Farahani(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
Shadi Farahani at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Robert Walker, Ryan O. Harris, Takara Veazie, Xavier Allen at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Costumes at The Ball N' Chain Gala in 2013 (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Kasi Kubiak, Marci Dallas at 2018's The Crystal Ball

DJ Lady Bunny at 2016's The Paint Ball

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Extravagant costumes at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Marita Fairbanks, Ryan O. Harris at 2019's The Glow Ball.

Marita Fairbanks at The Gum Ball in 2015 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Mark Meldrum, Karen Meldum, Mary Stanton at The Gum Ball in 2015 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

JB & Marita Fairbanks at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Matthew Dirst, Sixto Wagan, Necole Irvin at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Casey & Tommy Gregory at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Gisele Parra)

Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Costumes at 2017's The Cineball including Marita Fairbanks, Neal Hamil.

The Glow Ball honors those in our community who share our mission to champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in the business of art.

Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Beloved Fresh Arts Gala Is Finally Returning With More Super Costume Zaniness — Get Ready for Thunder Ball

More Than 50 H-Town Artists to be Showcased

BY // 02.23.23
Shadi Farahani at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Robert Walker, Ryan O. Harris, Takara Veazie, Xavier Allen at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Costumes at The Ball N' Chain Gala in 2013 (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Kasi Kubiak, Marci Dallas at 2018's The Crystal Ball

DJ Lady Bunny at 2016's The Paint Ball

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Extravagant costumes at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

Marita Fairbanks, Ryan O. Harris at 2019's The Glow Ball.

Marita Fairbanks at The Gum Ball in 2015 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Mark Meldrum, Karen Meldum, Mary Stanton at The Gum Ball in 2015 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

JB & Marita Fairbanks at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Matthew Dirst, Sixto Wagan, Necole Irvin at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Casey & Tommy Gregory at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Gisele Parra)

Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Costumes at 2017's The Cineball including Marita Fairbanks, Neal Hamil.

The Glow Ball honors those in our community who share our mission to champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in the business of art.

Like the phoenix, Fresh Arts is rising up from the ashes with a fiery new gala dubbed Thunder Ball. 

After three years of canceled galas due to COVID and further disruptions from the devastating Winter Street Studios arson attack that ravaged the art mecca in December, the artist nonprofit is finally returning with its annual costume gala this Saturday, February 25. This year’s Fresh Arts ball promises to be a night to remember, with 450-plus guests mingling in an electric party den. Expect extravagant outfits, unique cocktails, memorable arts entertainment and a sizzling silent auction that will showcase more than 50 Houston-based emerging artists. 

Fresh Arts' Glow Ball honors those who champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs.
For Fresh Arts’ new executive director Angela Carranza, this Thunder Ball is very special. It is not only her first Fresh Arts gala, but a reminder of the power of Houston’s art community. 

“Houstonians have shown up for us time and again,” Carranza says. “This kindness and compassion is a beautiful reminder of the incredible impact that can be made when we come together to support one another.

“I look forward to a beautiful evening surrounded by the city’s vibrant arts community and supporters to raise the funds needed to continue Fresh Arts’ mission of empowering local artists.”

A defining feature of a Fresh Arts gala is its out-of-this-world costumes, which revolve around a different theme each year. Previous balls have had titles such as The Crystal Ball, The Space Ball and even CheeseBall. Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks has been working with Glasstire’s Rainey Knudson and artist Kasi Kubiak for years to create special gala outfits. 

